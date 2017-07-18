More than 1,000 athletes and officials have arrived in the country for the Sixth Annual Commonwealth Youth Games which begins today with an immersive opening ceremony that promises to bring a taste of “Caribbean Carnival to Commonwealth Sports.”

From July 18 – 23, 96 gold medals will be contested in nine sports, (swimming, beach soccer, boxing, cycling, judo, rugby, tennis and beach volleyball) the games will be the largest event the Bahamas has ever hosted and the first Commonwealth games to be held in the Caribbean for over 50 years.

Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin said the stage is set for a unique Caribbean celebration of the young sporting commonwealth and added that her team is committed to supporting the athletes promoting an inclusive and positive youth agenda and making the most of the opportunity to showcase the Bahamas to the world.

“For many young athletes, the Commonwealth Youth Games will be their first taste of international competition or a multi-sport games and I wish them all the best and hope this platform leads to long and successful futures as proud athletes of the Commonwealth,” Ms. Martin said.

Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Michael Pintard spoke to the notion of sports uniting the different countries in the region.

“The games are not just about sport, but it’s essentially about developing world class leaders and sports are essentially just the vehicle being used to do this for national development,” Mr. Pintard said.

“Sports is really a powerful way for young people from around the globe to share their culture.”

With an event such as this, sponsorship is key and that’s where the Bahamas Telecommunication Company comes in as newly appointed CEO Dexter Cartwright said his organization is proud to have formed this partnership.

“Today, we are proud to officially announce our $250,000 investment in the sixth edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games. The Bahamas has opened its arms to welcome hundreds of young athletes from 64 countries,” Mr. Cartwright said.

“These games are particularly special for BTC as our sister company Flow Sports holds the official worldwide broadcast rights for this year’s Commonwealth Youth Games. Customers throughout the Bahamas and the region will be able to view the games live, courtesy of the Flow Sports Network.”

Competition starts today with judo and beach volleyball.