Bahamian fashion designers and models are trying to get the “piece of the pie” for the country’s first upcoming Fashion Week, which promises to showcase local and international designers.

The event was launched with a press conference at Melia Nassau Beach resort on Wednesday.

“For three strategically focused days, The Bahamas becomes the epicenter for fashion, art, and entertainment. All eyes on the local and international level. Witness collections unveiled for the first time,” Fashion Week Founder and Producer Joe W. Stubbs III said.

The vision of the through the medium of art, promotes culture through design, and showcases fashion key creators communicators, and consumers.

An interesting aspect for Fashion Week is the involvement of young designers, ages 12-17.

It is in effort “to reach them and assure them they are in the right direction and to start promoting them at an early age,” Fashion Week Co-producer Cardell J. McClam said.

The fashion world racks up $3 trillion and Bahamian fashion designers and models are hoping to get a piece of the pie with Fashion Week.

There are some concerns that Bahamian designers are not getting recognition which Event Director and Model and Style Team Relations Coordinator Conesha Knowles attributes the cause to “a lack of education” about the fashion industry.

“We’re not taught in our schools, to pursue a career as a fashion stylist. Pursue a career as a fashion designer. That is still a bit taboo,” Knowles lamented.

“That’s why platforms like Bahamas Fashion Week is so important to push because now, not just with a team of directors, we’re also welcoming volunteers and not just any volunteers. We’re tapping into those who have a passion for this.”

This week Saturday will be a modeling casting call for men and women 5’7 – 6’0 and size 0 to plus size. The casting is open to aspiring and experience models.

The Bahamas Fashion Week kicks off October 26.