Baha Mar welcomed local artists and residents on Friday night to meet John Cox, Baha Mar’s Creative Art Director, and unveiled the various opportunities for Bahamian artists to be included in the curation of art throughout the entire property, including The Grant Hyatt, SLS Hotel, Rosewood Hotel, ESPA, the Convention Center and the Casino floor.

The objective of The Current is to give agency to the presence of Bahamian art within the development and to create a hub for compelling experiences of Bahamian visual culture for both guests and Bahamians alike.

The Current will feature Baha Mar’s exhibition program, along with all educational, curatorial and gallery operations; GLO – a retail space offering authentic Bahamian art creations; residencies for local and international artists; and dynamic tours, workshops, open-critique sessions and lectures.

Through its programming, The Current aims to forge a strong creative community which will promote exciting global creative exchange with the local art community for years to come.

The Current, the new Art Gallery and Studio, will begin its phased opening to the public in September, with the first round of local resident artists including Sue Katz, Kerry China, Janeen Walker, Lynn Parotti and Kachelle Knowles.

The Current boasts an impressive collection of Bahamian art, ranging from works from both established artists as well as emerging talent. The collection reflects the breadth of Bahamian art and the diverse range of artistic practices found in the country, while offering another platform for resort guests to learn about Bahamian culture and history through an artistic lens.

“We’re incredibly excited about the opportunities The Current will provide to Bahamian artists, and allow us to share Bahamian culture and history with Baha Mar’s guests,” said Graeme Davis.

“The Current will showcase the best of Bahamian art for Baha Mar visitors and locals alike. Initiatives such as the artist in residency program, art workshops for both adults and children, and lectures will serve to elevate art in The Bahamas like never before,” said John Cox.

The Current is the result of the vision of John Cox, Bahamian mixed media artist and graduate of Rhode Island School of Design (’95).

After four years at The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas, where he served as Chief Curator, John Cox joined Baha Mar as Director of Art, where his artistic vision became the driving force behind The Current.

One of the most respected artists in the Bahamas, his large format paintings, found object assemblages, collages and experimental prints were featured in the groundbreaking 2008 Artists of the Bahamas documentary and global traveling exhibition, formally cementing his place in Bahamian art history.