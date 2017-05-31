ALIV, The Bahamas’ newest telecommunications company, announced yesterday that it has signed on to become the official telecommunications partner for the Abaco Chamber of Commerce over the next three years.

“We are excited and pleased to be able to work with ALIV for the benefit of the Abaco Chamber of Commerce and its membership,” said Abaco Chamber President Vado Bottle. “During the three year agreement, we will be working with ALIV to introduce new programs and benefits specifically for chamber members with a view to making their businesses more competitive and cost effective as it relates to their communications needs.”

ALIV Chief Officer Damian Blackburn is excited about the partnership and hopes it fosters more corporate relationships not only on the island of Abaco, but throughout the country.

“ALIV is happy that the Abaco Chamber of Commerce is committed to delivering value for the Bahamian business community as we are fully committed to corporate diversity,” Mr. Blackburn said. “This will also allow us to offer the chambers’ members the latest technology as well as providing support for businesses in Abaco.”

The Abaco Chamber of Commerce will be announcing the new benefits at a special ‘ALIV Chamber Mix n’ Mingle’ to be held on June 16 in front of the ALIV office in the Abaco Shopping Centre from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on the Abaco Chamber of Commerce, visit http://www.abacochamber.org/