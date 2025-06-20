Tynia Brown

Journal Staff Writer



The Davis administration has begun dismantling its long-standing contractual agreements with

Cuba for the provision of healthcare professionals, following growing scrutiny from the United

States and concerns about potential violations of international labour standards.

Minister of Health, Dr. Michael Darville, announced in Parliament that existing agreements with

the Cuban government will be cancelled and replaced with direct employment contracts for those

Cuban medical professionals who choose to remain in the country. Those unwilling to accept the

new terms will be allowed to conclude their affairs and return to Cuba.

The policy shift follows a meeting in May between Prime Minister Philip Davis and U.S.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, D.C., during which U.S. officials pressed The

Bahamas to address allegations that Cuban medical personnel may be subject to forced labour

conditions.

The United States has long accused the Cuban government of profiting from state-run medical

export programs while denying fair compensation and autonomy to the workers involved.

Washington contends that these programs operational in multiple countries involve coercive

labor practices that could amount to human trafficking.

“We are not knowingly participating in any form of forced labor,” Prime Minister Davis

said upon his return, adding that his administration is reviewing existing labor

arrangements and is committed to paying all foreign workers, including Cubans, directly

into their accounts.

Leaked documents published by the U.S.-based human rights group Cuba Archive claim that

Cuban professionals deployed in The Bahamas have received only 8 to 16% of the funds paid for

their services. The remainder, according to the documents, was retained by Comercializadora de

Servicios Médicos Cubanos (CSMC), the Cuban state agency responsible for overseas

deployments.

One such document, allegedly signed in 2023 by Dr. Darville and senior CSMC officials,

outlines monthly payments of up to $12,000 per Cuban medical advisor, with the professionals

themselves receiving stipends of only $990 to $1,200.

Dr. Darville has publicly questioned the accuracy of the leaked contracts, stating that some

figures appeared “skewed” and has promised to cross-reference the documents with the

agreements he signed.

Back in March, the United States escalated its pressure by announcing a visa restriction policy

targeting foreign government officials involved in Cuba’s labor export programs. Under the new

policy, officials, including those in The Bahamas, could be barred from entering the U.S. if they

are unable to demonstrate that Cuban workers are compensated fairly and are not subject to

coercive practices.

International Labour Organization (ILO) standards require that workers be paid directly and have

full control over their earnings. Reports from other countries have shown that between 75% and

90% of wages paid to Cuban workers are often retained by the Cuban state.

At the time, Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell declined to comment on how Cuban workers

in The Bahamas are currently compensated.

In March, the organization Human Rights Bahamas (HRB) issued a statement urging the

government to clarify the nature of its labor agreements with Cuba. The group called on officials

to explain whether Cuban professionals in The Bahamas have freedom of movement, and

whether they are subject to any form of control by Cuban authorities.

“HRB encourages the government to fully and clearly explain its position on this matter so

that the reputation of The Bahamas is preserved and not subjected to any misinformation

or mischaracterization on the international stage,” the statement read.

Despite these concerns, The Bahamas maintains a Tier 1 ranking in the U.S. State Department’s

2024 Trafficking in Persons Report, indicating full compliance with international standards for

addressing human trafficking. However, U.S. authorities have continued to recommend that The

Bahamas do more to identify potential victims among foreign workers, particularly those from

Cuba.

The debate has also extended to Cuban teachers employed in The Bahamas. In a voice note

issued in March, Bahamas Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson confirmed that

approximately 130 Cuban teachers are working in the public school system. She said they play

an essential role in addressing teacher shortages in specialized subject areas.

“My experience is that the Cuban teachers who are recruited enjoy the same benefits as

Bahamian teachers and in some instances, even more, such as a gratuity payment at the

end of their contracts,” Wilson noted.

Despite assurances of fair treatment, new recruitment of both Cuban teachers and medical

personnel has been temporarily suspended, pending the outcome of the government’s policy

review and its diplomatic engagement with U.S. authorities.

The Bahamian government has stated that its goal is to uphold ethical hiring practices while

continuing to fill gaps in the healthcare and education systems. Officials say direct employment

will enhance transparency, improve worker protections, and align with international labor

obligations.

In light of continued U.S. scrutiny, Prime Minister Davis has called on Washington to provide

concrete evidence of any forced labour violations so that The Bahamas can take appropriate

corrective action.

As of now, only 35 Cuban medical professionals remain in the country, according to Dr.

Darville, a sharp decline from earlier years. With the landscape of international labor cooperation

changing rapidly, The Bahamas appears poised to reshape its foreign workforce strategy in line

with global expectations.