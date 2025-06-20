Tynia Brown
Journal Staff Writer
The Davis administration has begun dismantling its long-standing contractual agreements with
Cuba for the provision of healthcare professionals, following growing scrutiny from the United
States and concerns about potential violations of international labour standards.
Minister of Health, Dr. Michael Darville, announced in Parliament that existing agreements with
the Cuban government will be cancelled and replaced with direct employment contracts for those
Cuban medical professionals who choose to remain in the country. Those unwilling to accept the
new terms will be allowed to conclude their affairs and return to Cuba.
The policy shift follows a meeting in May between Prime Minister Philip Davis and U.S.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, D.C., during which U.S. officials pressed The
Bahamas to address allegations that Cuban medical personnel may be subject to forced labour
conditions.
The United States has long accused the Cuban government of profiting from state-run medical
export programs while denying fair compensation and autonomy to the workers involved.
Washington contends that these programs operational in multiple countries involve coercive
labor practices that could amount to human trafficking.
“We are not knowingly participating in any form of forced labor,” Prime Minister Davis
said upon his return, adding that his administration is reviewing existing labor
arrangements and is committed to paying all foreign workers, including Cubans, directly
into their accounts.
Leaked documents published by the U.S.-based human rights group Cuba Archive claim that
Cuban professionals deployed in The Bahamas have received only 8 to 16% of the funds paid for
their services. The remainder, according to the documents, was retained by Comercializadora de
Servicios Médicos Cubanos (CSMC), the Cuban state agency responsible for overseas
deployments.
One such document, allegedly signed in 2023 by Dr. Darville and senior CSMC officials,
outlines monthly payments of up to $12,000 per Cuban medical advisor, with the professionals
themselves receiving stipends of only $990 to $1,200.
Dr. Darville has publicly questioned the accuracy of the leaked contracts, stating that some
figures appeared “skewed” and has promised to cross-reference the documents with the
agreements he signed.
Back in March, the United States escalated its pressure by announcing a visa restriction policy
targeting foreign government officials involved in Cuba’s labor export programs. Under the new
policy, officials, including those in The Bahamas, could be barred from entering the U.S. if they
are unable to demonstrate that Cuban workers are compensated fairly and are not subject to
coercive practices.
International Labour Organization (ILO) standards require that workers be paid directly and have
full control over their earnings. Reports from other countries have shown that between 75% and
90% of wages paid to Cuban workers are often retained by the Cuban state.
At the time, Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell declined to comment on how Cuban workers
in The Bahamas are currently compensated.
In March, the organization Human Rights Bahamas (HRB) issued a statement urging the
government to clarify the nature of its labor agreements with Cuba. The group called on officials
to explain whether Cuban professionals in The Bahamas have freedom of movement, and
whether they are subject to any form of control by Cuban authorities.
“HRB encourages the government to fully and clearly explain its position on this matter so
that the reputation of The Bahamas is preserved and not subjected to any misinformation
or mischaracterization on the international stage,” the statement read.
Despite these concerns, The Bahamas maintains a Tier 1 ranking in the U.S. State Department’s
2024 Trafficking in Persons Report, indicating full compliance with international standards for
addressing human trafficking. However, U.S. authorities have continued to recommend that The
Bahamas do more to identify potential victims among foreign workers, particularly those from
Cuba.
The debate has also extended to Cuban teachers employed in The Bahamas. In a voice note
issued in March, Bahamas Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson confirmed that
approximately 130 Cuban teachers are working in the public school system. She said they play
an essential role in addressing teacher shortages in specialized subject areas.
“My experience is that the Cuban teachers who are recruited enjoy the same benefits as
Bahamian teachers and in some instances, even more, such as a gratuity payment at the
end of their contracts,” Wilson noted.
Despite assurances of fair treatment, new recruitment of both Cuban teachers and medical
personnel has been temporarily suspended, pending the outcome of the government’s policy
review and its diplomatic engagement with U.S. authorities.
The Bahamian government has stated that its goal is to uphold ethical hiring practices while
continuing to fill gaps in the healthcare and education systems. Officials say direct employment
will enhance transparency, improve worker protections, and align with international labor
obligations.
In light of continued U.S. scrutiny, Prime Minister Davis has called on Washington to provide
concrete evidence of any forced labour violations so that The Bahamas can take appropriate
corrective action.
As of now, only 35 Cuban medical professionals remain in the country, according to Dr.
Darville, a sharp decline from earlier years. With the landscape of international labor cooperation
changing rapidly, The Bahamas appears poised to reshape its foreign workforce strategy in line
with global expectations.