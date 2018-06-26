Categorized | National News

AG ATTACKS CHINESE LABOUR

Posted on 26 June 2018. by Jones Bahamas

Attorney General, Senator Carl Bethel yesterday urged that it’s time for the so-called foolishness that has been allowed to take place at the multi-million-dollar Pointe Development to stop. 

That was the no nonsense warning of  Senator Bethel in connection with the number of Chinese workers at the downtown Nassau project.

Senator Bethel, told his colleagues in the Senate  that just yesterday, he noticed foreigners laying blocks, charging that there is  no way that foreigners are needed for this. 

The Leader of Government  in the Senate said he has  already called his colleague to get cracking on it and that he expects to see Bahamians on the site.

Labour investigators have determined that there is a disproportionate number of foreigners working on the project, this despite its the heads of agreement indicating that 70 per cent of the workers be Bahamian.

Written by Jones Bahamas

