Attorney General, Senator Carl Bethel yesterday urged that it’s time for the so-called foolishness that has been allowed to take place at the multi-million-dollar Pointe Development to stop.

That was the no nonsense warning of Senator Bethel in connection with the number of Chinese workers at the downtown Nassau project.

Senator Bethel, told his colleagues in the Senate that just yesterday, he noticed foreigners laying blocks, charging that there is no way that foreigners are needed for this.

The Leader of Government in the Senate said he has already called his colleague to get cracking on it and that he expects to see Bahamians on the site.

Labour investigators have determined that there is a disproportionate number of foreigners working on the project, this despite its the heads of agreement indicating that 70 per cent of the workers be Bahamian.