By P.J. Malone

Why all the fuss about whether there was a police complaint filed by Save The Bays or whether there wasn’t? It seems to me that Save The Bays (STB) is missing the point.

If you are in fear for your life, are you going to leave it to chance that the police may or may not have your complaint on file?

Would you not hound the Police until they investigate, follow up and do what’s necessary to ensure your safety?

Would you not make sure they have all of the information they require to do a proper investigation even if they ask you for it 10 times?

Would you bury the threat of losing your life in a ‘100-page plus document’ (STB said their exhibits alone were 100 pages) with all sorts of other issues in it?

Would you leave your matter of life and death to the process of submitting a formal letter 100s of pages long as opposed to showing up to the police station and demanding your fears be addressed?

Would you duck or otherwise avoid the police and make it difficult for them to communicate with you as the police have claimed?

Save The Bays is truly missing the forest for the tress. Who cares whether or not you submitted a formal complaint in a letter? Do you wish to be made safe or not?

Your behavior demonstrates the points made before—maybe you have no concern for your safety because there is no need to be concerned for your safety.

Because,

You focus all of your attention on a letter you submitted to the police eons ago;

You’ve obviously not sat with a police officer and given a statement that the Officer writes down and gets you to sign at the end, which is the way it’s normally done.

You’re clearly not interested in pursuing charges against the alleged culprits since Bobo and Toggie have allegedly said they now work for you or your associates;

It’s apparent that you simply want to use Bobo and Toggie’s made-up words—their false statements that your associates allegedly paid them for—to further your devious agenda against fashion mogul Peter Nygard.

And I guess you thought you could get two (of your opponents) for the price of one (act) trying to embarrass the Government by running to the Inter American Commission on Human Rights claiming to be in fear for your lives.

How are we to believe anything you say when your actions don’t make any sense?

If it were I—and probably most Bahamians in fear for their lives—and the police said they have no complaint on file from me, I’d run to that Police Station faster than Speedy Gonzalez!

So, some words of advice:

1.If you really want us to believe that you are in danger, act like it; don’t go around town as if nothing has changed in your lives.

2.If you want the Bahamas Royal Bahamas Police to take your complaint of being in fear for your lives seriously, don’t bury it among hundreds of pages, never follow up, and duck the police when they try to investigate.

3. If you really want us to take Save The Bays as an organization seriously, don’t focus all your time and attention on attacking and making up stories about Peter Nygard, the number one enemy of your co-founder and chief funder hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon.

4. If you really want us to believe Peter Nygard did something bad, you don’t say ‘what Nygard did was wrong but when Fred Smith did it, it’s okay’ and don’t say ‘even though Nygard simply cleared sand from his existing marina when it piled up, that was wrong and caused damage, but when Louis Bacon excavated the seabed to create and build a marina on his property next door —for which he didn’t have a permit—that was okay and didn’t cause any damage’.

5. If you really want us to believe that there was a murder for hire plot, you don’t 1. Take the word of self-confessed criminals. 2. Pay the criminals to give you the supposed details; and 3. Pay the criminals who are supposed to carry out the plot—as you have been accused of doing.

6. If you really want us to believe that Save The Bays is an environmental organization, don’t take out political ads against the Government and level all kinds of unfounded charges against them.

7. If you really want us to see Save The Bays’ actions against the Government as non-political, don’t have several of your directors and associates announce or named as candidates for the Government’s Opposition, the Free National Movement.

8. If you really want the public to see your actions as fair and justified, you don’t sue and threaten to sue any of the news outlet that writes stories about what you are doing.

9. If you don’t want Louis Bacon to be mentioned in any stories about your actions, don’t have him be your chief funder and focus all of your efforts and resources on trying to destroy his enemies.

10. If you really want us to believe that you care about the Bahamas and the well-being of Bahamians, you don’t try to embarrass the country internationally using trumped up charges that put us in the league of rogue nations who kidnap, torture, and kill its citizens.

Cause right now, your actions speak so loudly we can’t hear what you are saying!

Need I say more?