By P.J. Malone

Last week, attorney Fred Smith QC issued an apology to “black Bahamians” that was published in The Tribune. However, it was entitled “Fred Smith Responds To Fred Mitchell”, which appeared to be the suggested focus of the very long article (Fred Smith said he was responding to Fred Mitchell’s speech in the Bahamas Parliament January 18 2017.) more so than the apology.

In his apology, Fred Smith stated, “I am deeply sorry that I have caused offence to black Bahamians.”

He also said this of the Minister of Foreign Affairs: “Unfortunately, Minister Mitchell has intentionally taken my words out of context.”

Smith declared, “I made no comments whatsoever relative to “all black Bahamians”.”

Well, let’s examine his exact words.

The Minister responsible for Immigration was discussing the claims by Fred Smith made against the Immigration department in a condominium association meeting. During Parliament, Minister Mitchell quoted Fred Smith as having said this in the meeting:

“You’re all white for the most part… and it’s a big problem for the Black Bahamians that you’re down here. Believe it or not they want your money, they want you to spend it but they don’t like you alright. A lot of them don’t. The fact is The Bahamas is a very racist, a very xenophobic, a nationally insecure and a very hateful place to foreigners”

So tell me, how is that not “relative to all black Bahamians”? So what? You thought we wouldn’t find out Fred Smith?

Mr. Smith, here’s how an apology works—as in “to have an effect or influence, as on a person or on the mind or feelings of a person (Dictionary.com)”.

You don’t start off by lying. You kill any chances of being perceived as sincere the minute you do that. Weren’t you told as a kid that ‘the first step in an apology is to admit your wrong’?

So first, you have to admit to what you said. Then you say, “well I really didn’t mean…. What I meant to say is that some Bahamians….”

If you said that, then people would accept what you are saying in your apology because people will think, “well, that’s true; some Bahamians are like that.”

Instead, you’ve given us a bit of your life history; you have exposed all of the association’s business; and sprinkled in quite a bit of ‘I’m sorry.’ However, your apology rings hollow.

Here’s, in effect, what you have done by not starting with the right premise—the truth. You have made everyone else wrong again and you right, as usual. You have to stop always casting so much blame on everybody else. Nobody’s perfect Fred Smith. Everybody makes mistakes. So it can’t always be everybody else who is wrong.

In your dissertation-type apology, you add insult to injury; you assert, “Under his watch, Minister Fred Mitchell has caused the international human rights community to condemn our beautiful Bahamaland.”

Now, that is such a diabolical mistruth. Wait, let me get it right. That is such a diabolical lie!

You run to the international human rights community with claims you knew to be untrue and then you try to cast the blame on the Minister of Foreign Affairs?

In representing Save The Bays, you have engaged in various actions that reveal your shoot-from-the-hips (As Mr. Oxford says, ‘react without careful consideration of one’s words or actions”.) mentality, which continues to get you in trouble.

Most people realize their mistake once they make them, especially when made without forethought; and then they attempt to fix them. Fred Smith, on the other hand, you seem unable to reflect on the mistakes you make and you make no attempt to rectify them.

So instead of a real apology, we get a diatribe on Minister Mitchell. It’s not what the Bahamian people was looking for in terms of an apology.