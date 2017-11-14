The Clifton Review

By P.J. Malone

Can you imagine being big-hearted enough to give millions of dollars to a nation and then be mistreated in return?

Think about it. You have a man spending millions of his hard earned money in The Bahamas simply because he loves the people and he loves the place, and yet has been disappointed and frustrated at every turn.

The thing is, with this fight between two billionaires having gone on for so many years, you would think by now we would have heard what fashion mogul Peter Nygard did to hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon to cause Bacon to hate him so much. He has to hate him for all the things he has tried to do to Peter Nygard. Yet we have heard nothing as to why.

Alternatively, what we have seen is reported evidence of a neighbor concocting and plotting all manner of devious deeds against Peter Nygard. Thank goodness for all of the recordings of Bobo and Toggie and other Bacon representatives and cohorts’ misdeeds or they might have gotten away with their scheming and attempts to destroy Peter Nygard’s name.

Bobo and Toggie aside, this is very serious business. Take a serious look at what these unscrupulous cohorts have done:

Bacon and others got together and formed a supposed environmental group called Save The Bays—for which Bacon is the chief funder—whose sole purpose, it appears, was to go after Peter Nygard. Evidence of this is the fact that Bacon himself and Fred Smith himself did the same things Nygard did. Yet, Nygard is described as a villain, while Fred Smith blames the acts of nature for the expansion of his own property.

Save The Bays on behalf of Bacon took the former Government to court to stop any approvals for Peter Nygard to rebuild his home after it was mysteriously burned down.

There are countless court cases launched by Save The Bays, Fred Smith and Louis Bacon lawyers suing any individual that opposes them in any way. But, it is the Bahamian people footing the bill to the tune of millions of dollars while they tie up the courts, get their political cronies in the new Government to stop cases against them, and wield the power to do as they please.

Then there are the individuals that are being recruited and allegedly paid by Bacon representatives to go against Peter Nygard in any way they can to make up stories and tell lies as demonstrated in the court evidence of tapes of them allegedly looking for girls to accuse Peter Nygard of misconduct of one kind or another.

Or in the example of one young man online, who couldn’t get any money out of Peter Nygard, attempting to wreak havoc on social media spreading the most disgusting of lies because he has to be worthy of the hundreds of thousands allegedly being spent on him to live in Canada.

Then of course you have the Bobo and Toggie affair where only a diabolical mind can try to set someone up to accuse them of attempted murder, when there is evidence that no such thing ever happened.

While all of Bacon’s acts against Peter Nygard are egregious, the most egregious acts involve paying former Nygard associates reported millions to tell lies on him.

What kind of individual does it take to want to so badly destroy someone’s life that they would falsely accuse that individual of a murder plot and allegedly pay individuals to give false testimony to support that accusation?

Peter Nygard has expressed in previous interviews that he loves The Bahamas and all he ever wanted was, not special treatment, but to be treated fairly.

What has Peter Nygard done but help Bahamians and help The Bahamas to be set up in such a way and be denied fairness and just treatment?

What does it say about us as a people that we have allowed this to happen?