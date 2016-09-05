By P.J. Malone

Hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon, Save The Bays’ attorney Fred Smith, and Save The Bays and their cohorts try to make themselves look like the good guys in their efforts against fashion mogul Peter Nygard; yet, they fight so dirty.

If you are the good guys, why the need for such dirty tactics?

Cases in point:

1. Court documents revealed that operatives associated with Bacon allegedly trying to find girls to pay them to accuse Peter Nygard of sexual assault and to be able to give the information to the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) to use in their television show on Peter Nygard.

(Since the show aired, as it relates to other guests, Peter Nygard sued the CBC in Canada and a Judge ruled that there was sufficient evidence that the CBC may have known that guests that CBC was using were ‘convicted con artists and not credible’, and that the prosecution of the CBC had merit.)

2. A recording revealed an apparent meeting between operatives, former FNM Senator and Chairman, Michael Pintard, and Bobo & Toggie: The tape exposed a seeming negotiation for an alleged payment of Bobo and Toggie to say how Peter Nygard hired them in a murder plot.

How can you accuse someone of plotting to murder you when videotape evidence showed Nygard saying that he doesn’t condone that type of thing when your operatives tried to entrap him?

How can you go to court accusing Nygard of doing that when the evidence showed him opposing it and a recording divulged Bobo and Toggie allegedly negotiating a payment from you to say such things?

How can you have any sense of decency and mislead the international press into thinking that Nygard actually did this after you set it all up and it failed?

3. Now we have another recorded conversation as part of evidence in court filings this year where the infamous Toggie is again being used to do more dirty work.

For the public’s enlightenment, this is what was revealed in 2016 court documents, through the statement of a young woman, who recorded conversations between Toggie and herself, in Toggie’s alleged efforts to recruit her to tell lies on Peter Nygard of sexual assault:

As to why she recorded her conversations with Toggie, she said this:

“As a former employee of Mr. Nygard and my knowledge of Toogie being publicly involved with making certain accusations about Mr. Nygard, put me on guard to record myself so as to ensure that I would not be misquoted to anyone.”

She explained what Toggie admitted to in the tape recording:

“In going through pleasantries, Toogie confirmed to me that he was a part of setting up Mr. Peter Nygard on behalf of (“Mr. Bacon”), whom he said he now works for.”

In another recorded conversation, Toggie allegedly asked the young lady to lie and say she was sleeping with Nygard and to make up lies about what he did to her.

Also, the young lady said she was later approached by Toggie and engaged in conversation when this request was made:

“At this time, Toggie made an effort to engage me to find women with whom Mr. Nygard would have had sexual relations. He made it clear that I would be paid to identify such girls even if I were to fabricate some names.”

Apparently, copies of these various taped conversations were submitted to the court.

How can anyone stoop to such levels? If you are going to fight, fight fair. Don’t make up such despicable lies about your adversary. Otherwise, it’s more a reflection of you than anything else.

And thank goodness such idiots and fools were used to do this dirty work or we would never know about these constant plots against Peter Nygard.

How can Nygard’s enemies continuously seek to destroy him with so many lies? How can you attempt to destroy a man’s life in such a way with no compunction or guilt?

How absolutely ridiculous and evil of Bacon’s operatives to continuously go to such extremes for such petty reasons. Is it worth it?