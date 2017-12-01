The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a tri-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

Where Was Their Duty To Country?

By P.J. Malone

We are still waiting to find out if the Commonwealth of The Bahamas is still on an international human rights list with rogue nations who kidnap, torture and kill its citizens.

The Bahamas got on that list because of the actions of Fred Smith (as Director & Attorney for Save The Bays and President of the Grand Bahama Human Rights Association), who filed a petition with the international human rights organizations stating that the Save The Bays 5 were in fear for their lives in The Bahamas.

Instead of thinking twice about their actions and the impact it would have on the reputation of The Bahamas, they ran to international organizations with dubious claims that they should have known would have had a deleterious effect on the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Have you ever heard of such a ridiculous act?

Here is what they did wrong:

First of all, they reported to international human rights organizations on a very questionable claim about political retribution in the form of the then Government being prepared to physically harm them in some way without any investigation into the veracity of such an idea.

They failed to admit to these international human rights organizations that even though they were a United States 501(c)(3) organization with no authority to engage in politics, they were very much engaged in politics and were engaged in political back and forth verbal attacks like all political foes do.

They failed to admit to these international human rights organizations that they were going about their lives in The Bahamas as usual, and did not act as if they were in fear for their lives, nor had need to be, since The Bahamas does not have a history of physically harming political opponents.

They also failed to admit that the additional information that they allegedly gave to the international human rights organization was dubious at best, since Bobo and Toggie reported allegedly being paid by hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon’s representatives for the false claims Bobo and Toggie made against fashion mogul Peter Nygard; and the entire alleged transaction was recorded and is a part of court evidence.

Most importantly, Fred Smith failed to admit that he was a avid supporter of the Opposition party at that time, had considered running on their ticket, had consistently donated funds to them, and was very driven to make the then Government look bad.

To go to such lengths to achieve one’s political agenda clearly demonstrates a serious lack of duty to country.

Who does this? Do they have no sense of shame and decency?

Even the Boys Scouts organization in the United States teaches boys at a very young age what their duty to their country is.

As a former Boys Scout, Actor Jimmy Steward described—on the occasion of receiving a Distinguished Scouter Award—what doing “my duty” meant. He stated, “Duty—that implies a moral or legal obligation to follow a certain code of conduct. Duty means playing by the rules, reaching deep into your own conscience for the meaning of these rules and giving just a little beyond and doing just a little bit more than is expected.”

Where was Save The Bays’ moral obligation to reach deep into their conscience and follow a certain code of conduct? Where was their duty to country when perpetrating such a scheme?

Is this new Government going to carry out their duty to country, to Bahamians now and future generations, and get our good name off of those international human rights organizations’ lists of rogue nations that kidnap, torture and kill its citizens?

We are still waiting.