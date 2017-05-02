The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of the Government opposition party (the FNM), and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

Some time back, we covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights. The next major action in this war has involved taking the Government to court. In a series of articles, all will be explained with the details laid out in full.

By P.J. Malone

Clearly Save The Bays is deathly afraid of the Bahamian public seeing exactly how many millions they receive from hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon—millions used to fund Save The Bays’ campaign of destruction.

In order to comply with international laws and requirements, the Commonwealth of The Bahamas introduced the Companies (Non-Profit Organizations) Regulations 2014, which seeks to regulate all non-profits. In accordance with the new law, the Registrar General’s department requested some one hundred non-profit organizations, including Save The Bays, to submit documents to the department for compliance.

This is the ridiculous response from Fred Smith as Director and attorney for Save The Bays:

“As desperation sets in, the PLP has resorted to accusing hundreds of local activists of terrorism in a last ditch bid hold on to power.”

Say what?!

The other response by Fred Smith was to take the Government to court; they filed an application to block the Registrar General’s request and launched a judicial review.

What is Save The Bays hiding that they found it necessary to respond in such a bizarre way to a fair request by the Registrar General’s Department?!

Undoubtedly, Save The Bays is once again trying to pull the wool over the Bahamian people’s eyes and obfuscate the facts.

How much more absurd can they get, and how much more of the Bahamian taxpayers’ money will they waste on these unwarranted court cases?

We don’t see any of the other one hundred non-profits pitching a fit about the Registrar General’s department’s efforts to abide by the law. Of course these non-profit organizations may not like it, but they are complying because they have nothing to hide. Yet, Save The Bays (STB) wants other organizations to refuse so that STB can have company in breaking the law of refusing to abide by the Registrar General department’s request. This was Save The Bays’ message to the others as quoted from their website:

“Smith stressed that STB and any other group which chooses to resist this demand cannot be accused of unreasonably withholding information or rejecting a reasonable request.”

Really? Exactly what is so unreasonable about this request? All non-profits rely on donations to their cause. Why is it so unreasonable to see how these organizations are doing business and complying with local and international laws?

To cover itself in breaking the law, Save The Bays took the Government to court. I guess the laws of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas are only applicable when it conveniently serves Save The Bays’ purposes!

Save The Bays went on to accuse the Registrar General’s department of “disguising their true intention”. However, the only “disguise” of “true intentions” going on is Save The Bays’!

It is so obvious that Save The Bays appears to be hiding something while they make preposterous claims such as the following:

“The PLP is now clearly at the end of its rope and senior members have become dangerously unhinged, actually accusing respected members of civil society of terrorism – as happens in the worst and most brutal tinpot dictatorships around the world.”

Well, it appears to us that the only “dangerously unhinged” person here is Fred Smith himself!

Why else would he run ads against a Government when Save The Bays is expressly forbidden to do so as a United States Treasury Department 501(c)3 organization?

Why else would he take Members of Parliament to court creating a near constitutional crisis when he knows that Save The Bays’ financial information is deemed public information by the United States Treasury Department?

Why else would Fred Smith run to the international human rights organizations with stories that don’t hold water and have us put on a list in the company of rogue nations who kidnap torture and kill its citizens?

Why else would Fred Smith take the Government to court at every turn costing the Bahamian taxpayers millions of dollars for hypocritical and ridiculous reasons?

Why else is Fred Smith raising such a hullabaloo over a mandated request by a Government agency to turn over their ‘deemed-public’ information so that the Bahamas can abide by international laws?

Why else would Fred Smith go to such lengths to destroy our country ruining our reputation abroad, accuse our country leaders of being ‘Nazi-like’, say that we are on the road to a “failed state status” and accuse the PLP Government of “following a well established road map to repressive dictatorship”?

Clearly, Fred Smith is the one who is “dangerously unhinged”!

And as for calling the Progressive Liberal Party unpatriotic, is the pot really calling the kettle black?!

Fred Smith, you are the one who has constantly demonstrated your disdain for The Bahamas!

You are the one who constantly look for ways to destroy our Government.

You are the one constantly and unjustly blackening our good name!

And as a Bahamian father, I am appalled at the fact that my children and all Bahamian children will have to grow up in a country whose name is being so viciously maligned by you!

Evidently, you are the unpatriotic one Fred Smith!