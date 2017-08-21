The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

Bahamians can sometimes be really laid back and would dangerously ‘go along to get along’. But, we really can’t afford to take our eyes off of the ball: We have a situation where there appears to be some questionable things going on with Save The Bays.

It calls itself a non-profit, yet its main funder is hedge-fund billionaire Louis Moore Bacon; and when you look at the behavior of their Director and attorney Fred Smith, most of the activities of their organization seem to be focused on seeking to destroy individuals who are Bacon’s ‘designated enemies’.

It calls itself a nonprofit with United States Treasury 501(c)(3) status, but it refuses to make its financial information public as U.S. Treasury mandates; it calls itself a nonprofit, but it refuses to allow The Bahamas Registrar General’s Department oversight to ensure it is on the up and up.

We cannot allow any organization operating in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to seek to pull the wool over our eyes, simply because ‘we ain’t checkin’.

What if Louis Bacon is hell-bent on destroying fashion mogul Peter Nygard no matter the cost and is using the Bahamas’ resources to make this happen? What if Save The Bays was founded with the aim to destroy Peter Nygard after the efforts of Bacon’s Lyford Cay operatives failed?

What if Fred Smith and the others are arrogant enough to believe that 1) they can get away with attacking Peter Nygard for building a groyne, even though Save The Bays attorney and Director, Fred Smith, built one 3 times the size of Nygard’s; 2) they can get away with attacking Peter Nygard for clearing sand out of his marina, even though Lyford Cay gets a company to clear sand out of the Jaws Beach channel every year; and 3) they can get away with attacking Peter Nygard for clearing sand out of his marina, even though Louis Bacon himself excavated the seabed in front of his house to create a marina hundreds of yards long without obtaining the proper permits?

What if, as reported, there are many millions being funneled into The Bahamas through Save The Bays’ chief funder, Louis Moore Bacon, not being spent on environmental projects in The Bahamas but is being used for his personal agenda?

Do you really believe that all of the Save The Bays cases brought before the courts are legitimate, or are they simply playing games—games that are costing the Bahamian people millions of dollars?

What if Save The Bays really is trying to hide something and that is the reason they took the Registrar General’s Department to court to keep their nonprofit information private?

It’s scary to think that Louis Bacon really can use his millions to buy out a country and control it to do his bidding. What if Louis Bacon has bought The Bahamas already?

Imagine if Fred Smith and Louis Bacon really believe the Bahamian people are stupid enough to not see everything that they are up to; and that they can get away with attacking who they want, defying who they want, and doing as they please in our country.

Are we that stupid?

What does it say about Bahamians that we have allowed ourselves to be used in such a way?

I can’t imagine what that says about us as a people that we’ve allowed an organization like Save The Bays, who, after getting United States Treasury 501(c)(3) status, has upended our Parliamentary system over their deemed-public financial information.

Honestly, it says a lot about us as a people that a supposed non-profit organization operating in The Bahamas has decided that when it doesn’t like our Governmental processes it will use our legal system to prevent their organization from being accountable in anyway.

The most damning thing about us as a people is how we are allowing reported millions to be funneled into our country from an external source and we have no earthly clue how it is being used even though our laws mandate that such funds be accountable.

What does it say about us as a people that we have allowed an organization like Save The Bays to operate as they choose on our shores?

Truthfully? Nothing good!