By P.J. Malone

Has Save The Bays ever heard the saying ‘if you plan on digging one grave for someone, dig two’? When you look at all of the unfair actions they are taking in their attempts to destroy fashion mogul Peter Nygard, it is astonishing to think that they believe they can act with impunity.

Look at what they have done:

Pretending to be an environmental organization deserving of a United States Treasury 501 (c)(3) while breaking all the rules engaging in major political actions in The Bahamas. Pretending that Peter Nygard has violated environmental rules by creating a groyne, (a third of the size of Fred Smith’s groyne) and for clearing sand out of his marina when it piles up—just as a Lyford Cay company does every year. Pretending that Peter Nygard caused environmental damage hundreds of yards away at Jaws Beach, while pretending Louis Bacon’s illegal actual seabed excavation next door caused no environmental damage and Lyford Cay sand clearing in the Jaws Beach channel caused no environmental damage to the same area. Pretending that Peter Nygard plotted against them—when there is proof that he did not based on Nygard’s own words on tape—allegedly knowingly used the words of self-confessed criminals as the basis for their accusations; and then constantly repeating the false accusations against Mr. Nygard every chance they get. Pretending that their lives are in danger based on the aforementioned alleged lie, and using that to run to the internationally human rights community to accuse the Government of not protecting them from their pretend danger. Pretending that they have legal cases with merit and using them to tie up our court systems and waste the precious resources of Bahamian taxpayers. Pretending that they have grounds for all of their actions including telling the courts to lock up Mr. Nygard when they are clearly performing for their co-founder and chief funder hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon who is in an intense battle with Mr. Nygard.

How could they commit such acts and live with themselves?!

They must have had to convince themselves that ‘Mr. Nygard is such an evil man we have to do what we are doing’. Otherwise, it is downright wicked!

However, if you believe in Karma and the universal law of ‘what goes around comes around, then we only need wait for them to experience their comeuppance.

It has already begun for Fred Smith. Remember? Back on July 5th of 2016, The Tribune published an article entitled “Fred Smith Sued Over Beach Access”. Well, I think it was a little more than that, but you be the judge.

Fred Smith was accused of causing nuisance from the construction of a 15-foot groyne “into the sea and over the seabed contiguous to the offending property for more than Two Hundred (200) feet”.

Fred Smith was also accused of causing environmental damage.

Sound familiar?

And what was Fred Smith’s response?

“With global warming, everywhere along the coast of Grand Bahama, the sea level has been rising and causing erosion. Everywhere the sea level is rising; you can’t up and blame me for the coastal erosion at Smith’s Point. It has been going on 30 years, and getting worse and worse.”

I wonder when that case is scheduled to continue?

Save The Bays and their cohorts need to understand, ‘what goes around comes around’!