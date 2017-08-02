The Clifton Review

What Do You Have To Hide?

By P.J. Malone

What are we, a banana republic or something?

There is a lot of ridiculous hullabaloo about the requests for records by the Registrar General’s Department from non-profits operating in The Bahamas to ensure compliance with new legislation.

Every United States nonprofit organization has to make their finances public. Why should we operate any differently?

In order to comply with international laws and requirements, we recently established a new law concerning non-profits. If individuals have a problem with the Government agency carrying out its statutory duty following the enactment of this new law, why didn’t they object before it became law?

Granted, it can be a bit uncomfortable for organizations to have to hand over such information, but here’s the thing: How do we know what these organizations are up to otherwise?

The Registrar General’s Department is mandated to carry out its statutory duty to assess and determine whether organizations are involved in activities related to terrorism in any way. It would be rather foolish to wait until you can see the fruits of terrorism and its money flowing in before trying to determine if it’s happening.

We would think this would be obvious. If an organization is receiving money from sources that are involved in terrorism, or if the organization is funding terrorism in some way, do you really think they will put up a sign over their front door saying “we are involved in terrorism funding”?

Do you think they would tell all of their friends, colleagues and the public at large? Let’s be real about how this works.

People may think, “The Bahamas doesn’t have an issue with terrorism activities”; well, that’s the case until it isn’t the case. Every jurisdiction could have made that claim until it was no longer true.

Even if we give the benefit of the doubt and say we don’t have a terrorism issue, do we really want money flowing into the country from sources with ulterior motives and hidden agendas that may negatively impact our Commonwealth?

I for one want to know about questionable activities like money laundering or funding sources with nefarious agendas. Take this example:

We already know from credible reports that Save The Bays is funded mainly by one billionaire donor to the tune of millions of dollars annually. What does Save The Bays have to show for it? What are they doing with all of the millions of dollars?

While we Bahamians would love to benefit from that money in our economy, it doesn’t seem to be flowing to the general public; nor do we see great and awesome environmental work that is reflected by the millions of dollars flowing in.

What we have seen is unjust attacks on individuals deemed ‘Louis Bacon’s enemy’. What we have seen is numerous trumped up court cases that advance their biased agenda. What we have seen is unfair targeting and make-believe environmental issues.

That tells us that there is a nefarious agenda involving Save The Bays. We don’t wish to give any nonprofit that kind of power in our country. We don’t want any nonprofit organizations using us to carry out their covert activities.

So, many of us applaud the efforts by the Registrar General’s Department to get to the bottom of ALL non-profits in our country.

Doesn’t it make more sense to have a record of how these organizations are structured, what they are doing, who’s involved, and what their funding sources are, in order to establish a baseline or a means of comparison for future reference? This allows the Registrar General’s Department to operate more effectively in carrying out their statutory mandates and only look for obvious drastic changes in the future.

Can you not see the benefit in this?

And should we allow individuals who are subject to those requirements in the United States to come to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and behave differently?

Save The Bays should not be allowed to hijack our country’s systems to carry out their private and obviously malicious agendas and then cry “foul” when our regulatory bodies try to make sure they are on the up and up.

If they are truly legitimate with noting to hide, as all non profits should be, then open the doors to your records and prove to the Bahamian public you are on the up and up.