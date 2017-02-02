By P.J. Malone

As you may have read, there is a curious case playing out in the courts right now that involves the Prime Minister and other Government entities courtesy of Save The Bays. But before we get into the bedlam of the day, let’s review from the beginning so you can enjoy the ruckus from front row seats.

In 2013, Save The Bays was formed with hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon as one of its founders. Bacon is also currently Save The Bays’ chief funder. At this point in 2013, Louis Bacon and fashion mogul Peter Nygard had already been in a several-years-long fight.

So when you look at the activities of Save The Bays, you can’t help but to come to the conclusion that Save The Bays is just another tool of Bacon’s in his attempts to destroy Peter Nygard.

Though, I could be wrong; you be the judge.

After Save The Bays was formed, one of their first actions was to make an application for a judicial review against the Government of The Bahamas. (Enter stage left – attorney Fred Smith)

It had already appeared that Save The Bays had two main targets in all of their actions: We can surmise that their main targets were The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Government and Mr. Peter Nygard—this is based on Save The Bays’ behavior.

Evidence?

• Save The Bays called themselves an environmental organization and received 501(c)(3) status from the United States Treasury Department; yet, they ran political ads against the PLP Government—political activity for 501(c)(3)s is a ‘no-no’ according to U.S. Treasury regulations.

• Their Director and attorney is Fred Smith, a self-confessed Free National Movement (FNM) supporter (the PLP Government’s opposition) and he (self-admittedly) considered running on the FNM’s ticket in The Bahamas General Elections.

• All of Save The Bays’ supposed environmental actions were directed at attacking Peter Nygard: Nygard was attacked for building a groyne to stop sand erosion from his beach; Fred Smith also built a groyne to stop sand erosion from his beach. Nygard was attacked for clearing sand out of his marina when it piled up and stopped his boat from getting in and out. Bacon built a marina and excavated the seabed to do it without the proper permits. Needless to say, Save The Bays did not attack their own attorney Fred Smith nor did they attack their founder and chief funder Louis Bacon.

• One final point: admittedly, we don’t know this for a fact, but once again we surmise that Louis Bacon would have been very upset that the PLP Government never gave him the permits he wanted to excavate the seabed. Bacon received his approvals after the fact from the FNM Government, as was announced by a former FNM Senator in the Senate.

So, in Save The Bays’ first move as an organization—wrapping-up/bagging all of Bacon’s enemies in one—they started a judicial review action against the PLP Government naming several Government entities as respondents; and, they included Peter Nygard and Keod Smith as respondents—though I don’t get for the life of me how you can include Peter Nygard and Keod Smith in a judicial review, which is defined as “a type of court proceeding in which a judge reviews the lawfulness of a decision or action made by a public body” (Definition from the UK Government’s Courts and Tribunals Judiciary website).

And by the way, it seems a serious waste of time of my taxpayer money to take the Government to court because Keod Smith rebuilt a dock out at Jaws Beach. But hey, that’s just my opinion.

Just to be thorough (and fair) here’s how the court document of the “Application for Judicial Review” reads:

“The proposed Judicial Review proceedings relate to decisions by the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Respondents to take no action, alternatively, their breach of their statutory duty to consider whether to exercise their statutory powers to take action, with respect to certain unauthorized activities taking place in and around Clifton Bay namely:

a. The construction of a groyne on the sea bed located south east of Simms Point/Nygard Cay or north of Clifton Bay (“the Groyne”)

b. The dredging of the sea bed located south east of Simms Point/Nygard Cay or north of Clifton Bay

(together “the Groyne and Dredging Works”)

c. the demolition of the old dock, the construction of a new dock on the sea bed and beach and the placement of large boulders on the western edge of the concrete ramp all at Jaws Beach, south east of Clifton Bay (“the Dock Works”).

So “the Groyne and Dredging Works” and “the Dock Works” are the basis for all of this hullabaloo taking place now in the courts.

Does it make sense to you to tie up the courts over such foolishness—because Keod Smith rebuilt a dock, and because Nygard built a groyne a third of the size Fred Smith built, and because Nygard cleared sand from his marina like Lyford Cay does every year? You connect the dots.

Listen, Save The Bays’ weapon is the public’s ignorance. They are counting on the public not paying attention to their biased actions. Don’t let them win wasting your taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars by remaining in the dark.

The latest thing in court is the Prime Minister’s (he is the 1st Respondent in the Judicial Review Application as Minister Responsible for Crown Lands) recusal application requesting the sitting Justice to recuse herself. However, we’ve run out of space for now and can’t get into a detailed discussion on that yet.

So, stay tuned. I’ll update you on everything that’s involved and what’s happening.

What A Hullabaloo! smh (– that’s young people talk for ‘shaking my head’.)