The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a tri-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

Previously, we outlined how Save The Bays was using millions funded by a foreigner to engage in seemingly subversive acts in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Now that Save The Bays’ associates have been successful in helping to oust the previous Government and successful in electing the Government of their choice, they appear to be reaping the rewards.

The appeal to a court case against Save The Bays was dropped by the new Government as soon as they came into power; and Save The Bays no longer has to be accountable as a nonprofit organization spending the millions of dollars from a foreign national to be able to implement their nefarious schemes. In other words, it’s all still a big secret to Bahamians even though any American citizen can request Save The Bays’ financials and they will have to comply as a part of United States Treasury regulations for 501(c)(3)s.

So how did Save The Bays achieve their objective? By spending millions of dollars on advertisements against the Progressive Liberal Party before and during the elections, and they weren’t even allowed to do that as a United States Treasury 501(c)(3) organization.

You see, Save The Bays established itself as an environmental group in The Bahamas and applied for United States Treasury 501(c)(3) status in order to be able to receive donations from United States citizens. However, Save The Bays Director and attorney, Fred Smith, later said that Save The Bays is a political organization.

Save The Bays has demonstrated the fact that they are a political organization by engaging in a number of political acts in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, which is in conflict with U.S. Treasury regulations.

According to Treasury regulations in the United States, organizations are not allowed to have both a 501(c)(3) status and engage in politics. Yet Save The Bays was and still is engaged in political action.

So, are they an environmental group or are they a political organization? Which is it really?

You have a political organization funded by a foreigner—this situation is already suspect.; then when you look at Save The Bays’ activities and core focus, it makes their dual agenda very clear to anyone looking.

Most of Save The Bays environmental attacks have been targeted at one individual—namely, fashion mogul Peter Nygard.

Save The Bays has attacked Mr. Nygard for doing things to protect his property that Save The Bays’ Director and attorney, Fred Smith, did as well to protect his property. Save The Bays has also attacked Mr. Nygard for removing the sand that keeps piling up and blocking his boat in the harbor. Save The Bays has never once mentioned their funder’s (hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon) dredging of sand without the proper approvals beforehand to create an entire marina at his home next door to Mr. Nygard.

Everyone knows that Louis Bacon has a personal vendetta against Mr. Nygard. So clearly, Save The Bays going after Peter Nygard in this way is personal and appears to be a part of Louis Bacon’s agenda to destroy Peter Nygard.

The other part of Save The Bays’ agenda appeared to have been to get rid of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Government. In addition to Save The Bays running countless ads against the PLP Government of The Bahamas, Save The Bays opposed the former PLP Government at every turn taking them to court on numerous farcical matters. Now they appear to have the new Government wrapped around their finger.

On a past Love 97 Issues of The Day radio show, a caller asserted, “At some point, a determination has to be made, particularly when they want to involve themselves in anti-government efforts, that if you are accepting money from someone who is not a citizen of this country to go and do things to effect political change, then you should have to declare yourself as an agent of a foreign organization.”

Well, Save The Bays succeeded. We should be very concerned especially considering that Save The Bays has already got the Attorney General’s office to drop one case against them and to stop the Registrar General’s Department from holding Save The Bays accountable.

The facts of the situation point to very obvious conclusions.