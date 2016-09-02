By P.J. Malone

When efforts are made to silence the local Bahamian press on hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon, are Fred Smith and the others acting on behalf of Save The Bays’ chief funder, or is Fred Smith acting on behalf of Save The Bays? Either way, it’s bad.

Last week the Nassau Guardian published an apology to Louis Bacon that seemed quite nonsensical. They were apologizing for publishing an advertisement, that may have been understood, as Bacon spreading a false story to Lyford Cay Residents, about fashion mogul Peter Nygard, and some false plans, to stop him from carrying out those false plans, by misleading the courts.

If it sounds confusing that’s because it is. It’s circuitous and ridiculous.

The Guardian is not apologizing for any actual libelous statements against Bacon. The Guardian is apologizing for something that may be perceived a certain way—or as they put it, “could have been understood as suggesting.”

So why the apology? And where is the freedom of speech?

Is this what we’ve come to? The press being afraid of how its public may perceive what’s published? Or did they receive a threat of a lawsuit? Is the threat of a lawsuit the real reason The Guardian newspaper kowtowed to Bacon and his lawyers?

This is not the only example of Bacon operatives at work. However, the other examples, I shall remain silent on. Suffice it to say that efforts have been made to prevent any discussions of Louis Bacon in an unfavorable light.

Let’s be honest here. Threats of lawsuits have been made and lawsuits have actually been filed.

This shouldn’t surprise anyone given how Bacon and his operatives love to tie up our Bahamian court system with their false claims.

As they try to silence the press in The Bahamas, Save The Bays proclaims: “A Freedom of Information Act would dramatically change and improve the face of governance in The Bahamas. It would ensure that citizens are not kept in the dark and that helpful information is disclosed to the press and to interested parties where appropriate.”

So why are Save The Bays’ operatives trying to silence the press when the press is given helpful information describing the true nature of Save The Bays and Louis Bacon?

I guess it’s what Save The Bays deems “appropriate” and to whom Save The Bays deems “appropriate”—like the international press.

Although Save The Bays suppresses information and attempts to censor the press in The Bahamas, it is clear that Save The Bay’s operatives have been feeding information to the international press with a spin on it to make Bacon look good and make his adversaries look bad.

While they tell the international press of every favorable outcome in the court system, they don’t tell the international press about the unfavorable outcomes.

While they tell the international press of supposed plots against them, they don’t tell the international press how they allegedly paid unsavory characters to make such claims.

While they tell the international press that they won a victory against the release of their private information, what they don’t tell the international press is that they are a 501(c)(3) and the public is entitled to access the information they went to court in The Bahamas to prevent from being made public.

I guess millions can buy you as much spin on the truth as you want.

Speaking of millions, there have been several reports that Bacon has given and continues to give Save The Bays millions of dollars. My question is where do the millions go that Bacon allegedly pays to Save The Bays? Is it only to the likes of Bobo and Toggie as one instance supposedly revealed in the alleged recordings?

It’s certainly not on environmental projects that we can see. Where are the numerous environmental projects to protect our mangroves, or protect our marine life, or to increase environmental sustainability?

Instead of Save The Bays constantly attacking the Government, spending millions on lawyers taking the Government to court, and giving millions to individuals to fight Peter Nygard, the Bahamas could use some help with environmental clean up projects.

How about spending some of the millions on that?

And, who in their right mind gives a charity millions of dollars if not for their own personal benefit? The truth is so obvious.

You may ask, why should I care?

You should care because one man funding Save The Bays is effectively one man controlling their tendentious and partisan activities.

You should care because one man funding Save The Bays is the one man encouraging Save The Bays to continuously fight the Government.

You should care because one man funding Save The Bays is one man using his millions to stifle democracy in The Bahamas—which retards the development of our democracy.

And where would that leave us as a country? I guess no real country at all.

We can’t let one man and his lawyers control our press, restrain our Government and fool the Bahamian people into thinking they are who they are not. The Bahamian people have a right to know and how else would they know if the press doesn’t report it?