The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

Unanswered Questions

By P.J. Malone

The more individuals engage in sadistic acts against fashion mogul Peter Nygard to achieve their nefarious agenda, the more baffling this Clifton multi-million-dollar saga in The Bahamas is.

This Clifton saga has been going on for years now. Yet, there are still so many unanswered questions. Such as the following:

Why would hedge-fund billionaire Louis Moore Bacon block access and stop his neighbour from being able to enter his own property?

When you can’t even display basic human courtesy, what does that say about you? How could you live next door to Peter Nygard, have befriended him, have spent time at his home and allowed your kids to play at his home and then turn around and do something as insidious as blocking him from entering his own property?

Why did the Lyford Cay executive and her cohorts plot so diligently to destroy Peter Nygard?

Life is precious. Relationships are precious. The greatest meaning and value in life comes from our loving one another and living together in harmony supporting each other. So, what drives these individuals involved in this saga to engage in such villainous acts? There was no report of anything Peter Nygard had done to any of them that would justify ‘sinning in their souls’ in their attempts to destroy him.

The most critical unanswered question is who burned down Peter Nygard’s home on Nygard Cay, and why?

You would really have to be a degenerate to actually burn down someone’s dream home that they have worked so hard to build.

And then, why would anyone attempt to prevent the Government of The Bahamas from granting permits to Peter Nygard to rebuild his home?

That’s just plain wicked.

How could anyone seemingly form an organization and grant millions to launch unjust attacks and seek to destroy one man?

Doesn’t that sound absolutely iniquitous, totally unjust, and downright insane? Who does that?

There is so much poverty in the world, so much suffering, and people would actually rather waste millions on lawyers and pseudo causes simply to destroy one individual? How despicable!

And what true citizen would seek to destroy their country’s good name in an effort to achieve their disgraceful agenda? Can you imagine the level of insensitivity and idiocy that that would take?

It’s simply ludicrous!

Also, why would these individuals working through Save The Bays seek to assist Louis Bacon in fighting Peter Nygard in a way that contravenes United States Treasury regulations? Everybody knows you break United States laws at your own peril.

Then, as diabolical deeds go, this is most diabolical; you would really have to be depraved to pay criminals to say that someone plotted murder against you just so you can implicate that person. Why would anyone stoop to engage in such an abhorrent act?

Does anyone understand people that would do these kinds of things? We certainly don’t!

Finally, why would Louis Moore Bacon go to such extremes to persecute Peter Nygard and attempt to stop him from living comfortably in his home? What does he want from Peter Nygard?

On her late night talk show, the late Joan Rivers used to always open her interview segment with special guests by asking, “Can we talk?”

So, along that vein, ‘Can we speculate?’