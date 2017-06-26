The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

Today, all Bahamians everywhere will either have cause to hang our heads in shame or hold our heads up high with pride.

Today is the day that the new Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas will be asked to make its first legacy-defining decision that will reverberate around the Caribbean like the drums of our forefathers reverberated across tribes.

Today is the day that the Minnis Administration will go to court to either continue the Appeal of a parliamentary privilege case that has attempted to dismantle our constitutional democracy, or hand the reins of control over to foreign moneyed interests.

What will they do?

It is not too late.

It is not too late, Mr. Prime Minister, to show the Bahamian people that you are a man of integrity and honor and will not sell out Bahamian interests.

It is not too late to demonstrate that you are committed to protecting our system of governance and protecting our country from those who seek to control and destroy it.

It is not too late to say to the Bahamian people, ‘yes it really is the people’s time’.

Be careful Mr. Prime Minister, less you be seen as a Louis Bacon puppet.

Remember, you said it’s the people’s time. We don’t expect you to do the bidding of foreign interests. We expect you to do everything in your power to protect our constitution, protect our sovereignty, and protect the rights of a people not to be interfered with by non-nationals with their own personal agendas.

In all honesty, it is a rather foolish thing for your Attorney General to lament the cost of such an Appeal. Is the cost not worth protecting our country’s democracy? Is the cost not worth protecting our constitutional governance for future generations? Is the cost not worth protecting the future of our nation for all Bahamians to be able to hold their heads high with pride?

Clearly you can see, as most Bahamians do, that Save The Bays, their attorney Fred Smith, hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon all have their own private agenda that does not bode well for the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Their wishes and demands are incongruent with our aims and goals as a nation. It is evident that they don’t have Bahamians’ best interests at heart.

When Fred Smith can go to an international organization and state “everything is not better in The Bahamas”, that tells you everything you need to know about his loyalties to The Bahamas, specifically, the lack there of.

When you have a non-national taking the Bahamas Government to court on trumped up charges simply to advance his own agenda, this tells you everything you need to know about his best intentions for The Bahamas, specifically, the lack there of.

Mr. Prime Minister, are these the interests you wish to protect? Is this the legacy you want to create? Are these the changes to our democracy you want to be remembered for?

We cannot allow a non-national to come to our country and dictate his agenda to be followed. Mr. Prime Minister, by stopping the Appeal in this parliamentary privilege case, you are doing just that.

You are saying to Louis Bacon, Fred Smith and Save The Bays, “Yes you are allowed to direct the way we govern. You are allowed to dismantle our Parliamentary system of governance. And you are allowed to dictate your private agendas and I will do my best to follow them.”

If you do Mr. Prime Minister, it is clearly not “the people’s time”.

Don’t ‘make us shame’ Mr. Prime Minister!