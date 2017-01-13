By P.J. Malone

For weeks now there has been ‘talk’ about certain individuals tied to the 501(c)(3) organization, Save The Bays (the supposed environmental organization in The Bahamas that behaves more like a political action committee), planning a run for political office, potentially as candidates for the Free National Movement (FNM) party. We know from Fred Smith’s own sworn oath, (in a Privy Council document) that he is a supporter of the FNM and was considered for candidacy with them in times past.

In the Government’s response to the Inter American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) with response to the petition filed by 5 Save The Bays individuals, it stated the following:

“In fact, and as will emerge shortly, two of the Petitioners (both Mr. Smith and Mr. Ferreira), are either candidates for high political office (or have announced intention to do) on the ticket of the political party opposed to the Government.”

Now, there is a third name surfacing as a potential candidate for the FNM, who is also tied to Save The Bays (STB) (as a former/current consultant), and possibly being encouraged to run. That is Michael Pintard. Pintard has been a member of the FNM for some time and has run as a candidate for the FNM in past General Elections and has served as a Senator for the FNM.

Lest we forget, last year, amidst a scandal, Pintard resigned his position as Chairman and Senator for the Free National Movement political party.

While Pintard indicated that his resignation was not an admission of guilt in the whole Bobo and Toggie affair, court documents of video/audio tape evidence revealed his alleged involvement. It appeared to indicate his role as negotiator, seemingly, for the alleged payment to Bobo and Toggie who falsely (self-admittedly) accused fashion mogul Peter Nygard of a supposed murder plot.

These three potential candidates all have something in common: Their connection to Save The Bays and hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon.

The word on the street is that, allegedly, Bacon will be backing several candidates for the FNM in the upcoming General Elections.

We really don’t need to determine the veracity of the ‘talk’ on the street. If past is prologue, then logic tells us that any candidate connected to Save The Bays running for political office will continue pushing the Agenda of Save The Bays should they win.

Based on many Supreme Court documents with video and audio recordings of discussions on attack plans against Peter Nygard, we know that Save The Bays’ agenda is apparently Louis Bacon’s agenda and Louis Bacon’s agenda is apparently Save The Bays’ agenda.

Whether all this talk is true or not, here’s what we still need to consider:

Do we really want a foreigner deciding who should represent us and who our Government should be?

Currently, our neighbour, the United States, is dealing with reports that revealed evidence that a foreign entity may have influenced their recent general elections last year. That is the biggest insult to a country’s sovereignty and democracy.

It would be rather silly for the citizens of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to walk into a similar situation with our eyes wide open.

Instead, we should learn from this recent history of the United States and their unseemly and potentially detrimental experience.

What has been obvious to everyone that pays attention is that Bacon is in an intense battle with Mr. Nygard, and Bacon seems hell-bent on destroying Nygard at any cost. Do we even need to ask what further havoc he would seek to wreak on Peter Nygard if the Government of The Bahamas is under his control?

Here are some factors that should scare every Bahamian at the possibility of ‘the talk’ being true:

• Save The Bays’ principals apparently have no regard for the laws of the United States that dictates their behavior as a 501(c)(3) organization. Therefore, they can and would likely continue to use this organization to further their political objectives as seen by their constant attacks on the PLP Government through political ads, unfounded judicial reviews, and the dangerous game being played with the Inter American Commission on Human Rights.

• Fred Smith is giving a stellar performance in his pursuit of Louis Bacon’s apparent agenda. Is there any doubt that this will cease to be the case if the ‘talk’ is true?

• Save The Bays—an organization for which Louis Bacon is one of its founders and its chief funder—is falling in lock step with Louis Bacon’s apparent wishes, as evidenced from all of their vicious maneuverings directed at Peter Nygard and the Progressive Liberal Party Government. No doubt this will continue and possibly even escalate if the ‘talk’ is true.

Like the quote my grandmother always referenced as a warning to us kids growing up in light of potential bad behavior, “A word to the wise is sufficient!”