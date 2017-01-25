By PJ Malone

Have you noticed that every time Save The Bays and their attorney and Director, Fred Smith, attempt to attack the Government of The Bahamas they try to link them to fashion mogul Peter Nygard and vice versa? It appears as though Save The Bays wants to create the downfall of both entities with one blow.

Since these bumbling idiots’ have failed in their grand schemes connecting the two entities with made-up infractions, they must be trying to create the melding of the two entities by osmosis: thus their constant reference to both in the same sentence, which continues to fall flat. Save The Bays’ weapon of choice is Mr. Nygard’s donation to the Progressive Liberal Party.

Here’s why it doesn’t work: LOGIC!

The Bahamian people are sensible people. They understand that implying that there is something untoward about Mr. Nygard donating to the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) is illogical. Why? Because there are lots of donors to both the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and the Free National Movement (FNM). Hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon himself has donated to both parties (self-admittedly) in the past.

Yet, these detractors take various nonsensical positions that demand refutation:

If you argue that, the problem is that Mr. Nygard gave millions to the PLP; it’s a matter of perspective isn’t it? Peter Nygard is a billionaire. Why wouldn’t he give millions? He has likely already given millions in donations to The Bahamas when you total the countless projects he has donated to over the years. He gave one Bahamian that he had never met before access to a quarter of a million dollars! Why wouldn’t he give millions to a political party who he feels will do the best job of running a country he has grown to love so much?

If you argue that, Mr. Nygard gets special treatment from the PLP Government; well, where is it? Many Bahamians would tell you that, if it were them, they’d tell the PLP, “if this is what you call special treatment, keep ya special treatment; cause with friends like you, I don’t need enemies”.

Here is a man who is as generous as Bahamians have ever seen, who is loving and kind and most beloved in return, a man who has demonstrated beyond measure his love for Bahamians through his ‘pressed-down, shaken-together, and running-over’ giving. And what has he gotten in return? Particular individuals fighting tooth and nail to stop him from rebuilding his home in the Bahamas after it was mysteriously burned down. And why? Because their benefactor, Louis Bacon, wishes it so.

The question we all need to be asking is why anyone would listen to Louis Bacon anyway? What has he done for Bahamians other than waste our tax-paying resources tying up our court system with groundless lawsuits?

The most disgraceful thing is that the PLP Government has allowed these individuals to do it—to stop Peter Nygard from rebuilding. You would think they’d say ‘Peter Nygard is a most beloved friend of The Bahamas and we will do everything in our power to help him rebuild his home’. (If you ask me, it’s rather dense to not see that if Peter Nygard was able to spend more time here in his dream home as it once was, he’d be here to give more to Bahamians and The Bahamas. At the same time, why should he give anymore when all he has gotten in return is a slap in the face and a kick in the gut?)

The most important point is why shouldn’t Peter Nygard be entitled to rebuild his home like every Bahamian would expect to do if they suffered such a tragic loss? Now, Nygard is suffering doubly: first the fire, then the inability to rebuild his dream home due to made-up environmental infractions by a bogus organization and a cowardly Government. If I were Peter Nygard, I certainly wouldn’t want to continue being so giving after this type of repayment of my kindness.

Next, you can clearly see Save The Bays’ attempts at ‘two for the price of one’ in their taking the PLP Government to court in a judicial review and tying Peter Nygard to it. It’s so ridiculous it’s ludicrous! Why? ‘Cause you don’t even have to go very far to see the bias and the personal agenda in their act.

How could a ‘we-erroneously-call-ourselves’ environmental organization attack a man, take him to court, and file injunctions against him for building a groyne a third of the size as the one their own Director and attorney built on his own property?

How could a ‘we-erroneously-call-ourselves’ environmental organization attack a man, take him to court, and file injunctions against him for moving the sand (with the proper permits) out of his marina that had piled up, when their own founder and benefactor, Louis Bacon, had excavated the seabed right next door to build a marina without the proper permits?

How could a ‘we-erroneously-call-ourselves’ environmental organization attack a man, take him to court, and file injunctions against him accusing him of causing environmental damage when they ignore the Lyford Cay company, which is said to engage in a sand moving exercise, or ‘dredging’ as Save The Bays calls it, in the Jaws Beach channel every year?

Yes, Lyford Cay has done it with permits, as has Mr. Nygard. Yes, Lyford Cay has to do it to be able to get their boats in and out of the Jaws Beach channel when the sand piles up, as does Mr. Nygard to be able to get his boat in and out of his marina when the sand piles up.

So common sense would make you ask, “How can you say Mr. Nygard has caused environmental damage to Jaws Beach and Louis Bacon or the Lyford Cay association haven’t?”

Yet, Save The Bays (STB) and Fred Smith have taken the Government and Peter Nygard to court over these made up issues.

Save The Bays and Fred Smith’s other attempt at ‘two for the price of one’ was allegedly accusing Nygard of a murder for hire plot (falsely), and attempting to tie in members of the PLP Government.

But, the bumbling idiots ended up with a scandal for the opposition party instead of the PLP Government. Remember? The FNM party chairman and senator, Michael Pintard, resigned amidst the scandal involving recordings that surfaced alleging his involvement in the diabolical plot against Mr. Nygard, and it also resulted in the FNM leader admitting to his relationship with purported criminals.

Then, Save The Bays’ cohorts run to the IACHR allegedly reporting that Nygard is plotting to murder them and the PLP Government has people in the police to carry it out. It is assumed that since they allegedly gave this human rights Commission Bobo and Toggie’s allegedly false statements, the Commission believed STB’s story and mandated that the Government of The Bahamas take measures to protect these Save The Bays’ individuals; thus putting us in the league of countries with rogue governments who kidnap, torture, and murder their citizens.

What should you do to individuals who would stoop to such levels in their efforts at ‘two for the price of one’?