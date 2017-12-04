The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a tri-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

The Unexplained

By P.J. Malone

The longer this battle between billionaires in The Bahamas in this Clifton conflict is unresolved, the more confusing it is. Will it ever end? Will we ever get our questions answered?

Well we know that fashion mogul Peter Nygard tried to call a truce with hedge-fund billionaire Louis Moore Bacon 2 years ago, which Bacon obviously refused. We have not heard that anything has changed since then; so chances are, this strife is not ending any time soon.

Peter Nygard offered to give the millions they pay to lawyers to the people in The Bahamas instead for much needed projects, but since Bacon appeared to never be one for giving to the people of The Bahamas, that didn’t likely appeal to him.

But here’s what we still don’t understand.

• Why did Louis Bacon, Fred Smith and the other cofounders of the supposed environmental group Save The Bays apply for United States Treasury 501(c)(3) status and jeopardize that gained status by going against Treasury Department regulations just to engage in political activism?

• Why did Louis Bacon, Fred Smith and the others form Save The Bays to seemingly go after Peter Nygard on supposed environmental issues when they themselves committed the same environmental acts as Peter Nygard?

• Who burned down Peter Nygard’s home and why did they commit such a cruel act?

• Why do Louis Bacon and Save The Bays block every effort for Peter Nygard to get permits to rebuild his home even 5 years later?

• How could Save The Bays get away with including private citizens as parties being held responsible in a Judicial Review?

• What was the real reason that Fred Smith with the Save The Bays 5 use dubious claims to file action with the international human rights organizations against The Bahamas causing us to end up on a list of rogue nations who kidnap, torture and kill its citizens?

• Why is the Free National Movement Government not protecting the best interest of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and is instead acquiescing to Save The Bays on Save The Bays judicial matters?

• What has Peter Nygard done that caused Louis Bacon to hate Peter Nygard so much that Bacon’s operatives would go to such an extent like in the Bobo and Toggie affair, and allegedly look for girls to give false statements against Peter Nygard?

• Why is Bacon giving millions to Save The Bays for this fight and why would he waste his millions in such a way instead of doing good with it?

• Is this entire affair really about Louis Moore Bacon wanting Peter Nygard’s land, and if yes, is Bacon really so evil that he would go to all these lengths to get it?

• Why has Save The Bays been so quiet lately in this fight, except for prosecuting the gazillion court cases against anyone speaking out against Bacon’s actions, and what can we expect Fred Smith to do next?

And finally, will we ever get answers to these questions or will this Clifton Review column go on forever discussing these issues and seeking answers to these questions?