The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a tri-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

Why did the former Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas not ever speak out against attacks on our democratic processes?

It is a strange matter when a leader of a country remains silent on issues that strike at the core of that country’s constitutional democracy.

Yes, these are matters from our past—though, our recent past—but it can never be too late to examine such issues, issues that greatly impacted and continue to impact the well-being of our nation.

For example, the blight on our name still stands internationally: When the ‘Save The Bays 5’ went to the international human rights associations and filed false—as far as we are concerned—claims that their lives were in danger and condemned The Bahamas in the process, did the former prime minister say one word?

How could the former Prime Minister not speak out when our country was put on a list along side rogue nations who kidnap, torture, and kill its citizens?

When Save The Bays’ financial information was disclosed in the Parliament of The Bahamas revealing that millions were being passed through Save The Bays’ accounts reportedly through their chief funder, hedge-fund billionaire Louis Moore Bacon, and pointing to attempts to illegitimatize the Government, the former Prime Minister was silent.

How could a leader of a government possibly be silent facing attempts to invalidate his Government?

When Save The Bays took hypocritical action to thwart government functioning, taking the Government to court in attempts to destroy Louis Bacon’s enemy, fashion mogul Peter Nygard, once again the former Prime Minister was silent.

But, why?

When Fred Smith, attorney for Save The Bays and Louis Bacon, took members of the Parliament of The Bahamas to court, challenging their right to parliamentary privilege over revealing Save The Bays’ financial information—information deemed public by the United States Treasury department’s rules for 501(c)(3)s—causing a near constitutional crisis in The Bahamas, what did the former Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas say? Nothing!

This is such an indictment. The question is why?

Was the former Prime Minster of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas so dense that he had no clue what was going on? No. The Former Prime Minister is a very intelligent man.

So what then?

Some have claimed he was compromised: what that compromise looks like is uncertain. But here are some related facts:

The former Prime Minister has never spoken out against Louis Bacon and what Bacon has done through Save The Bays to harm the country. In fact, the former Prime Minister praised Bacon for his supposed efforts in the Clifton Cay fight thereby supporting Bacon’s claim to have led the Clifton Cay fight to protect the land that house the now Clifton Heritage Site—much to the chagrin of the real defenders of the Clifton heritage site. Louis Bacon has been a long-time client of Graham Thompson & Associates law firm. One of Graham Thompson’s senior partners is a long-serving advisor to the former Prime Minister.

So the question remains, why would the former Prime Minister not speak out to protect our democratic processes, as was his sworn duty to do?

What kind of leader would allow challenges to our constitutional rights and democratic structures and not once speak out about it?

What are we to make of this?

Was the former Prime Minister compromised or extremely incompetent?