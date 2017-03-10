By P.J. Malone

In a court case that reeks of a set-up against fashion mogul Peter Nygard by hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon and Save The Bays, the Judge declared that Mr. Nygard was in contempt of court for removing sand that had piled up in his marina even though he had a permit from the Ministry of Works to do so. It appears to be a miscarriage of justice to me.

What’s the set-up?

In addition to all of the previous diabolical efforts by Louis Bacon’s operatives (Read details in, “Nygard’s Case Smacks Of A Set-Up Against Him”), Bacon’s Save The Bays’ operatives listed Mr. Nygard as a “Respondent” in a judicial review action against the Government of The Bahamas, which is not even legally sound in judicial reviews since a judicial review can only be brought against public entities; and then 4 years since the judicial review was started and not dealt with (involving Nygard’s property), he was found in contempt of court for disobeying an injunction—an injunction related to the development of his property.

Mr. Nygard’s supposed crime?

Conducting maintenance work involving cleaning up his property removing the sand that keeps piling up in his marina (that blocks his boat’s access) and doing it with the proper governmental permits. Doesn’t seem like development to me and I guess the government agency agreed since they granted Mr. Nygard the permit.

Nygard’s lawyers made the following application to the court back in 2013 concerning the lack of legal soundness of this Save The Bays’ move: Filing,

“An Order vacating the injunction granted on the 13th day of June, 2013 on the basis that the 5th Respondent [Nygard] is no[t] amenable to Judicial Review in that the said Respondent is not a person or body which performs public duties or functions. Therefore the injunction is fundamentally flawed and unsustainable in Law. The Applicant had not legal right to make a Judicial Review application pursuant to Order 53 (3) of the Rules of the Supreme Court.

“The Injunction granted against the 5th Respondent should be vacated on the grounds that the 5th Respondent is not a public officer or body nor is he under any public duty or function.

“The 5th Respondent claims damages, as he has suffered damages as a result of this unnecessary and ill conceived action. He has been put to legal expenses to prove that he is not a public officer against whom Judicial Review should lie.”

However, these legal positions were disregarded by the court and Save The Bays (through their other name—The Coalition to Save Clifton) was allowed to move forward despite the legal challenges to the validity of Save The Bays’ judicial review action against a private citizen.

One of the things the Judge said The Coalition had to prove was that Mr. Nygard was aware of the injunction being in place for his property.

Maybe I’m being obtuse, but if you have a judicial review to review the Government’s decisions on whatever, and you put an injunction in place to tell the Government they can’t authorize any more development work for Mr. Nygard’s property, and they granted permits for Mr. Nygard to clear sand out of his marina, it would appear to me that it is the Government you need to take that up with.

How unfair to blame Mr. Nygard. He didn’t attempt to do the clean up without the permit; he requested the proper permits and got it from the appropriate governmental agency. If you ask me, it seems to be a miscarriage of justice to use a judicial review in this way against a private individual who attempted to do things the right way!

Additionally, it had to be proven that the injunction was still in place when the clearing of sand took place on Nygard’s property. The Judge acknowledges that applications were made in 2013 to remove the injunction, but simply said those applications were still outstanding.

Maybe I’m being obtuse again, but if the court puts an injunction in place in June of 2013 and the lawyers assert in July of 2013 that the injunction is not legally sound against the individual because he is not a public entity subject to a judicial review, it would seem to me that you would want to address that right away because that impacts so many other decisions. Am I wrong?

Why is it taking almost 4 years, and counting, to address the entire basis of the case, which was never meant for non-public entities in the first place, and has never been done against private individuals in the history of judicial review jurisprudence?!

The Coalition also had to prove, according to the Judge, that Mr. Nygard “authorized the dredging”. Well really, it was the Ministry of Works who authorized the dredging!

And Fred Smith (Save The Bays’ attorney and Director) wanted to send Mr. Nygard to jail for this?! How ludicrous!

To be continued…