By P.J. Malone

It has been apparent to many Bahamians for a long time that Save The Bays’ has developed a targeted campaign against fashion mogul Peter Nygard with made-up offenses and actions designed to seemingly help hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon in his battle with Mr. Nygard.

However, all of Save The Bays’ actions against Peter Nygard really reflect their flawed reasoning, reveal their hypocritical stances, and demonstrate their unjustified malice and ill-will toward Mr. Nygard. This is what brings people to the conclusion that they are doing battle for their founder and chief funder, Louis Bacon, who has been fighting against Mr. Nygard for many years.

When a detective undertakes an investigation to get to the bottom of a crime or a case, he or she tends to start with what they know. So in this investigation, let’s start with what we know to understand what Louis Bacon and Save The Bays are up to, and to see how what they’ve done is more of an indictment on themselves than anything else.

Here’s what we know:

• We know that secret tape recordings revealed that a Lyford Cay executive in cahoots with other individuals (said to be associated with Louis Bacon—as per tape-recording evidence submitted to the court) had the alleged intention of destroying Peter Nygard’s reputation and business and wanted him ousted from The Bahamas.

• We know that these attempts failed, which may have had something to do with the individuals being caught on tape and a lawsuit being brought against these individuals (though a Free National Movement (FNM) Attorney General stopped the prosecution causing some to wonder if this move was related to the tape recording allegedly indicating that a FNM Minister was ‘a champion in their cause’ and also named in the lawsuit).

• We know that following this fiasco in the timeline, the Save The Bays organization was formed by several individuals including Louis Bacon.

• We know that Louis Bacon is Save The Bays’ chief funder based on Save The Bays’ own admission.

• We also know that Save The Bays is a United States Treasury Department 501(c)3 organization (based on Save The Bays’ 501(c)3 official number that can be found on their website), and we know that this allows Bacon to obtain tax deductible benefits from his donations to Save The Bays.

• We know that United States Treasury Department Internal Revenue Service (IRS) mandates 3 core things of their 501(c)3 organizations:

a. “An organization exempt under § 501(c)(3) must make available for public inspection and copying any Form 990-T, Exempt Organization Business Income Tax Return… Contributor names and addresses listed on an exempt organization’s exemption application are subject to disclosure.” (NonProfitExpert.com)

b. “Under the Internal Revenue Code, all section 501(c)(3) organizations are absolutely prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office.” (IRS.com)

c. “A section 501(c)(3) organization must not be organized or operated for the benefit of private interests, such as the creator or the creator’s family, shareholders of the organization, other designated individuals, or persons controlled directly or indirectly by such private interests. No part of the net earnings of a section 501(c)(3) organization may inure to the benefit of any private shareholder or individual. A private shareholder or individual is a person having a personal and private interest in the activities of the organization.” (IRS.com)

• We know that despite the mandate to make their financial information available to the public, Save The Bays took Members of Parliament and the Government to court and created a near constitutional crisis for discussing their financial information that is deemed public by the IRS.

• We know that Save The Bays Director and attorney, Fred Smith, admitted on television that Save The Bays is a political organization.

• We also know that Save The Bays ran numerous ads against the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Government. (Now they seemed to have switched to using the Grand Bahama Human Rights Association to run ads against the PLP Government; we wonder why?)

• We know that Peter Nygard is being attacked for building a groyne like the one Fred Smith built, only smaller, and for clearing sand out of his marina like a Lyford Cay company does every year; Mr. Nygard is the only individual being targeted by Save The Bays, and there appears to be no real basis for it, unless you consider that Louis Bacon apparently wants Mr. Nygard destroyed.

In light of what we know, here are some questions an investigator would ask:

1. Why would Save The Bays become a 501(c)3 organization and break the United States IRS core regulations at every turn?

2. Why would Save The Bays target one individual with numerous unfounded attacks and pretend that the same acts carried out by others are okay for everyone else to do?

3. Why would Save The Bays pretend to be a true 501(c)3 then take the Government to court when their (deemed-public) financial information was revealed?

4. Why is Save The Bays allegedly paying out millions of dollars with respect to actions against Mr. Nygard?

5. Why would Save The Bays carry out an unjust vendetta-like campaign against Mr. Nygard if not on behalf of their founder and chief funder Louis Bacon?

The pattern of all of these actions leads to one conclusion: Based on the factors related to Save The Bays’ formation, structure, and biased actions against one man, any investigator can’t help but see the evidence in front of them that this all points less to the wrong-doing of one man and more to an indictment of Save The Bays themselves.