By P.J. Malone

It is so obvious to everyone watching that Save The Bays is attacking fashion mogul Peter Nygard on behalf of their chief funder, who has a MAJOR (Did I say major?) beef with Peter Nygard.

How unfortunate it is to unwittingly become a target of hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon and have an entire organization focused on embarrassing and destroying you without reason.

That’s what is happening to Peter Nygard.

Louis Bacon—who is seemingly leading from behind—Fred Smith and their Save The Bays cohorts have unfairly and hubristically targeted Mr. Nygard with the creation of farcical cases and all manner of evil, which we shall detail.

However, their ‘actions speak so loudly we cannot hear what they are saying’.

When you look at all of the indisputable facts, every move the Louis Bacon operatives have made has wound up being an indictment against themselves uncovering their real intent and unjustified actions, starting from the Lyford Cay Property Owner’s Association executive, to the former Free National Movement Chairman and Senator, the Save The Bays cohorts all the way to Bobo and Toggie.

Evidence of Self-indictment from their Real Intent:

Let’s start with a review of the pre-Save The Bays’ activities and look at the findings of the well-respected former Scotland Yard Detective hired by Mr. Nygard to get to the bottom of all of the efforts against him (Read the details in the Clifton Review article “Lifting The Veil Of Conspiracy”)

Mr. Nygard had hired the Detective to “identify the person or persons responsible for an apparent unlawful conspiracy to damage me and my business.”

The Detective’s findings reveal how the operatives have indicted themselves with the exposure of the real intent of their actions.

The Scotland Yard Detective disclosed this in his sworn statement:

“An investigation uncovered a deliberate effort by F, his associates, and a number of individuals at Lyford Cay, to force Peter Nygard from his home by means of a professional campaign of seemingly fabricated complaint and groundless accusation.”

As a reminder, the Detective’s sworn statement reported on his alleged recorded discussions with the Lyford Cay Executive:

“She advised us that LCPOA had hired Louis Bacon’s Bahamian lawyer [name withheld] to assist them in their objectives of attacking Nygard. They had also a champion in [name withheld] the current Minister of the Environment in the Bahamian government….

“[Lyford Cay Executive] provided a bundle of documents including, amongst press cuttings and letters, aerial/satellite images of Nygard Cay, a document containing confidential information from the [name withheld] in The Bahamas, obtained by [name withheld] and a copy of a contract between LCPOA and a Bahamian PR company to monitor and manage press relating to Nygard. Her aim, she stated to get rid of Nygard from the island.”

The Detective also said this of the then Executive Director of the Lyford Cay Property Owners Association (LCPOA):

“She admitted in a recorded conversation that she wants to get rid of Peter Nygard not only from Lyford Cay but from The Bahamas where he is a resident. She also admitted to arranging for secret reports on and photographs of Nygard Cay. She and JF have discussed finding a ‘girl’ to say she was abused by Nygard. The purpose was to ensure that Nygard ‘…could not sell another blouse anywhere in the world’.”

Using the findings of the investigation, Mr. Nygard accused several individuals in a court document of orchestrating this three-point strategy:

“To gradually cut off land access to Nygard Cay at the front gates and more specifically, by erecting a restrictive gate on the Lyford Cay roadway. Mary Braithwaite authorized Bacon to build on my easement, completely blocking access to Nygard Cay… “To cause the government city planning department to stop all Nygard Cay re-construction after a fire in November of 2010 and in fact, even before the fire, to encourage government officials to tear down Nygard Cay after 20 years… “To poison the good name of Nygard in Lyford Cay community, in Bahamas and in North America. In fact Mary Braithwaite is on record saying that she doesn’t want another garment to be sold by Nygard anywhere in the world…”

We can begin to see the pattern developing from these initial efforts to destroy Peter Nygard. As will be seen from all of their acts, their self-indictment is self-evident.

Stay tuned for additional evidence of Louis Bacon’s operatives’ self-indictment as it relates to other parts of their apparent three-point strategy and the actions taken by these individuals.