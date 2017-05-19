The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

Save The Bays attorney and Director Fred Smith is the one who is the real “danger to democracy” in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Fred Smith was reported as saying, “Be very careful of Fred Mitchell. He is a danger to democracy.”

Who could be more dangerous to our democracy than Fred Smith?

Fred Smith is the one who represents the non-national whose reported millions funded candidates serving in our new Government.

Fred Smith is the one who disrespected the choice of the people with our duly elected past Government and obstructed their governance at every turn.

Fred Smith is the one who tries to muffle the press’ freedom of speech, issuing threats of lawsuits, and filing lawsuits against newspapers whenever anything is written against hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon.

The reality is that anyone who opposes Fred Smith is threatened with lawsuits, taken to court, or totally denigrated.

We Bahamians thank God for Fred Mitchell. He is the only person who publically stands up to Fred Smith.

Fred Smith was also reported as saying, “We must not go to sleep on Fred Mitchell. We need to watch him. We need to monitor him and we need to make sure that Fred Mitchell never gets power again.”

Here’s the truth about Fred Mitchell:

Fred Mitchell is considered by many to have a brilliant mind. Fred Mitchell has a long and distinguished history of serving not just the people of Fox Hill but Bahamians in general. He has represented the Bahamas abroad on numerous occasions doing us proud for many years. We actually like the idea of a well-educated, intelligent, strategic thinking gentleman as Fred Mitchell representing us internationally.

What is Fred Smith’s contribution to The Bahamas? Nothing positive, that’s for sure!

Fred Smith has brought us more bad than good. He has maligned our name internationally among human rights organizations, has cost the Bahamian taxpayers millions in countless, groundless court cases, and he represents the interests of a non-national above that of Bahamians no matter what damage it does to Bahamian purse strings, sovereignty, and democracy.

It is Fred Smith who needs watching!

Fred Smith is the one trying to control the thinking of governments, courts, and even foreign institutions. He is the one seeking to “centralize power” and exhibits “dictatorship tendencies”. He has demonstrated his lack of concern for the Bahamas.

Only a person who really doesn’t care about our country would go to international organizations with dubious claims and with total disregard for having our country put on a list of rogue nations who kidnap, torture and kill its citizens.

Only a person who really doesn’t care about our country would cost its citizens to pay millions to achieve the agenda of his foreign client.

Only a person who really doesn’t care about our country would allegedly use the money from a non-national to fund candidates in the country’s elections so that he can serve the best interests of said non-national.

Fred Smith is the real danger to our democracy!

As a father of three concerned about their future and that of all Bahamian children, give me Fred Mitchell’s kind of representation over Fred Smith’s any day.