By P.J. Malone

As mentioned in the previous Clifton Review article entitled “Bacon Accused of Being Involved in Racketeering”, Mr. Nygard sued an investigator and his investigative agency as the organizer of an alleged racketeering ring that relates to the entire ‘Bobo and Toggie affair’.

There are several individuals (as listed in the previous article) accused of being involved in this alleged RICO Enterprise, including hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon.

RICO stands for the United States federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Here are more of the ‘particulars’ in the case filed in a Florida court in early January of this year: (See United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida Case Number: 0:17-cv-60027-UU)

Under the title “Count One RICO Enterprise”, it reads:

“As defined by 18 USC § 1961(4), an “enterprise” includes any “group of individuals associated in fact although not a legal entity,” for a common purpose of engaging in a course of conduct, proved by evidence of an ongoing organization, formal or informal, whereby the various associates function as a continuing unit. A collection of RICO “persons” may, together, make up a RICO enterprise, where persons conducted or participated in the enterprise’s affairs, not just their own affairs.”

The individuals accused of being involved are said to “have banded together for the purposes of causing the expenditure of funds, as well as additional economic injury to plaintiffs’ [MR. Nygard] good will, business reputation, properties, and businesses in the United States, and for their own financial and other gain, both personally and in their business.”

The involvement of the various individuals in the RICO Enterprise is described and alleged as follows:

“Among other actions, the following individuals have undertaken the following:

“Mr. Bacon is a plaintiff in certain legal actions, which are intended to injure

and have injured plaintiffs. [the latter plaintiff being Mr. Nygard]

“Mr. Bullard [Bobo] and Mr. Davilma [Toggie] provided false statements for use in certain legal actions.

“Ms. Cummings, Ms. Storr, and Ms. Cleare are receiving money and other benefits in exchange for providing false testimony to be used against plaintiffs.

The lawsuit says the alleged pattern of activity involves “offering to pay, agreeing to pay, and paying witnesses, in connection with testimony or prospective testimony.”

The Investigator is accused of acting in concert with the others allegedly instigating and participating in the preparation of sworn testimony containing false information regarding Mr. Nygard with the intent to injure Mr. Nygard for use in certain legal actions.

The case document also reads,

“In addition to the predicate acts already carried out, those actions pose a threat of continued criminal activity, in that defendants, others within the RICO enterprise, and/or persons acting in concert with them are offering to confer benefits on other witnesses or persons about to be called as witnesses in actions or proceedings involving plaintiffs upon an agreement or understanding that the testimony of such witnesses will thereby be influenced.”

What follows is a specific alleged detailed account laid out as a part of the particulars:

“In 2016, Ms. Richette Ross submitted an Affidavit in support of Mr. Nygard in a case instituted against Mr. Nygard by Louis Bacon and other individuals involved in or connected to the enterprise herein alleged. In late-August 2016, Mr. Bullard accosted Ms. Ross, putting his hand around her neck, and said he wanted to meet with her to offer her funds to walk away from the Affidavit she submitted in support of Mr. Nygard. Mr. Bullard told Ms. Ross that she should make herself scarce and accept money to walk away from the Affidavit.

“On September 21, 2016, Mr. Davilma told Ms. Ross that the men with and for whom they were working really wanted to pay her to walk away from the Affidavit she had submitted in support of Mr. Nygard.

“In the late-August 2016 encounter, Mr. Bullard confirmed to Ms. Ross that he was paid by Mr. Bacon from the beginning of the saga between Mr. Nygard and Mr. Bacon, which was partially played out in public. Mr. Bullard told Ms. Ross that his job with Mr. Bacon was to setup Mr. Nygard by finding women who would say that they had sexual relations with Mr. Nygard and that he had treated them like slaves.

“Mr. Bullard also bragged to Ms. Ross about how he and his associate, Mr. Davilma, along with persons whom he said were former FBI agents from the USA, setup Mr. Nygard by having him recorded during private conversations when Mr. Bullard and Mr. Davilma unsuccessfully tried to get Mr. Nygard to endorse killing people.”

The defendant, the Investigator, and another employee of the Investigative agency are said to be former FBI agents.

It would appear to me that any individual, possibly—“persons about to be called as witnesses in actions or proceedings involving plaintiffs”—finding themselves in the situation of having agreed to give false testimony in exchange for monetary benefit, would want to think twice on that sin. Because, it would appear that you have been given advance warning in your ability to witness the downfall of the others going before. Count your blessings for this ‘do over’—this second chance to not walk down this path of iniquity.