The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

When we use his own track record to take the measure of hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon, it reveals a man who is patently selfish and undeniably greedy.

As a reminder, Bacon quoted this passage from what he called his “holy book”, Gone With The Wind, which tells us everything we need to know about his number one interest:

“The land is the only thing in the world worth working for, worth fighting for, worth dying for, because it’s the only thing that lasts.”

If we should doubt the importance Bacon places on land, consider this: Louis Bacon’s foundation lists approximately seventy-five organizations as “Grantees”. All of them are connected to land preservation in some way.

First of all, let’s stipulate that land conservation is actually a good thing.

Here’s the problem though; Bacon would have everyone believe that he wants to preserve and protect land and attack individuals that supposedly destroy it. Yet, his track record reveals a different story.

Bacon’s track record is that he excavated the seabed at his Lyford Cay home in The Bahamas without the proper permits. How is that preserving the land?

Bacon helped to form a supposed environmental group to supposedly ‘protect the bays’, but there is a problem with that move.

This group has yet to condemn Bacon for his having ravaged our seabed. This group has yet to attack Fred Smith, their own attorney and Director, for his purported environmental infractions of building a groyne and growing his beach; nor have they condemned the Lyford Cay group for continually dredging the seabed—these cannot be environmental infractions for fashion mogul Peter Nygard and not be environmental infractions for Fred Smith and the Lyford Cay association; otherwise, stop falsely accusing Peter Nygard!

So, in addition to being hypocritical and not really caring about the environment, Bacon obviously doesn’t care about people. There is not one organization listed in his foundation’s list of “Grantees” that appears to be focused on helping human beings in need—animals maybe, but not human beings.

Here is a man who is purported to be worth billions of dollars who does not have a record of helping people in need. Why is that?

In fact, Bacon appears to do the opposite.

As a prime example, Bacon stood in the way of a project that would’ve ensured electric reliability and promoted economic development for people in a Colorado town, even when the project was supported by environmental groups, and even when a study showed there would be ‘no impact to species’, all because he simply didn’t want the solar-transmission lines crossing over his one hundred and seventeen thousand four hundred (117,400)-acre ranch. (DenverPost.com)

Can you fathom anyone owning one hundred and seventeen thousand four hundred (117,400) acres? Greediness gone to bed! (smh)

Furthermore, we have never heard of any organizations—that help people in The Bahamas—having received any gifts from Bacon. This is Bacon’s true track record.

Why should it matter? It matters because Louis Bacon has been costing the Bahamian taxpayers millions of dollars in countless court cases to achieve his personal agenda; and most importantly, his money was reported to have funded candidates in the winning party in last week’s General Elections.

Now we have a government who is likely partial to the desires, aims and objectives of a non-national who obviously does not have Bahamian interests at heart.

How does a man worth billions give money to a hundred environmental organizations and not give one red cent to help Bahamians? We don’t protest because we want his money. We protest because he has cost Bahamians millions of dollars paying judges’ salaries, court clerk salaries, and policemen salaries to address the many baseless cases he has launched in The Bahamas—bogus cases against Peter Nygard because, as it appears, 6 estates in Lyford Cay isn’t good enough for Louis Bacon; he apparently wants to own Nygard Cay as well.

What selfishness and greed! Don’t take our word for it. Look at his track record. It speaks for itself.