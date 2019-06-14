Nygardâ€™s Golden Jubilee Review

Itâ€™s not an everyday occurrence to discover an individual who has pulled himself up by his bootstraps to achieve phenomenal success with a business thatâ€™s still breaking barriers, still achieving firsts, and still innovating fifty years later. What does it take? How did he achieve it all? And how can we achieve similar successes?

Thatâ€™s what weâ€™ll explore in this tri-weekly series. Weâ€™ll break down fashion mogul Peter Nygardâ€™s achievements and look at how his accomplishments can serve as practical applications to others in business and life.

The Man That Makes It Happen

What does it take to succeed in the midst of crises? Not just perseverance but also intellect, resilience, fearlessness. Fashion mogul Peter Nygard has these in spades.

For a number of years now, he has been embroiled in a battle in The Bahamas on a magnitude rarely seen. Yet, he perseveres and is able to focus to continue to experience extraordinary successes in his business.

He has just celebrated fifty years of business success taking a struggling garment business to the prodigious fashion empire it is today. His $8,000 investment fifty years ago has experienced returns in the hundreds of millions.

This is a credit to Nygard being a visionary and a strategic thinker with an outstanding ability to maintain an agile business.

With so many retail giants gone out of business in NYGARDâ€™s fifty-year history, itâ€™s awe-inspiring to observe how Peter Nygard manages to not just survive, but excel as an innovator, a brilliant fashion creative and a most savvy business leader.

Heâ€™s also managed to impress movers and shakers around the world. His many business achievements have led to world-wide recognition and accolades and invitations to sit with governmentleaders as a strategic adviser.

Imagine that. All of your hard work, strategic thinking and resulting accomplishments make the world stand up and take notice.

Explaining how Peter Nygard has managed to achieve such success may take a while. Nevertheless, weâ€™ll endeavour to do just that in this series.

It involves a complex web of who Nygard is as an individual, as a leader, and as an entrepreneur. These aspects to him were influenced by his upbringing from parents with strong values, the cultural practices from his birth country and the development of his character as a result of his early experiences.

This complex web had such a major impact on his ability to succeed that the resulting â€˜whole is far greater than the sum of its partsâ€™.

The rarely seen combination of traits and values and perspective that Peter Nygard brings to the table has produced a unique series of successes with international implications.

What are these successes? They includeâ€¢ Many technological business innovations that transformed the way his company managed production, handled product development and dealt with suppliers. His success made him sought after to share his technological expertise includingduring a Paris conference at Galeries Lafayette, a premier fashion center of the world.

â€¢ Successful trade relationships around the globe that laid a strong foundation for his business. His exponential business growth led to him becoming a respected industry leader early on and sought after to head apparel associations as well as to become an advisor to the Canadian government on trade and the setup of the original free trade agreement.

â€¢ Unrivaled logistics. Nygard â€™s system is so efficient and is such a pace setter that other fashion houses have contracted his company for their product fulfillment. His successful inventory and warehouse fulfillment systems have created an additional logistics business for Nygard.

â€¢ Creative genius with all of his products. No matter the fashion, no matter the trend, Nygard insists on being the best and setting the bench mark. When the fashion was all about silk,Nygard was a leader. He had developed a secret silk formula and had an exclusive silk line in 48 Saks Fifth Avenue stores. Now, he has a patented revolutionary slimming pant and jeansthat NYGARD canâ€™t keep on the shelves.

These are just some of Peter Nygardâ€™s remarkableaccomplishments. Weâ€™ll continue to break them all down following his footsteps to understand the genius behind the man and looking at how others can emulate his accomplishments.