The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

Given the disturbing deception perpetrated on the Bahamian people by hedge-fund billionaire Louis Moore Bacon concerning Clifton Cay, it’s incumbent upon us to look a little closer or dig a little deeper into this issue.

As previously discussed, Louis Bacon accepted credit as the ‘true leader’ of the Clifton Cay fight to stop demolition and development back then on what is now the Clifton Heritage Site. In fact, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said about the Clifton Cay fight, “Louis really single-handedly decided to stand up and save that beach on behalf of the Bahamian public.”

Louis Bacon was given an award by the Audubon Society in 2013 in which this Clifton fight was cited as one of Bacon’s accomplishments in environmental causes—Bacon made the deception worse during his acceptance speech by making statements that were perceived by many to be quite offensive to black people; in doing so, Louis Bacon was berated by one civil rights leader in the United States for ‘trivializing the preservation of slavery and racism’.

The point here is that numerous Bahamians were involved in the fight, none of whom received any named international credit for their contributions.

One of the things that has been reported on in a 2013 Tribune article by Larry Smith was Louis Bacon’s failed attempt to purchase Clifton Cay in 1999 directly from the Oakes Estate. It was reported that Bacon intended to create a national park. But, how do we know that he would have done that?

Why was it necessary for him to go through all of the legal maneuverings for property already vested in the Government—legally, if not financially—for him to be able to own that land supposedly for the benefit of the Bahamian people? In retrospect, isn’t that bizarre?

Bacon doesn’t have a track record of looking out for the Bahamian people. He does have a track recording of buying lots of land though. In fact, he has a record of purchasing all of the approximately five estates that surrounded his first property in Lyford Cay to the extent that he now owns an ‘almost-peninsula’ on the southwest tip of the Bahamas—a peninsula but for Nygard Cay.

Ah, but there’s the rub. Bacon doesn’t own the entire peninsula of one of the most coveted areas in The Bahamas. Fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s property at the tip of New Providence’s southwest peninsula prevents Bacon from doing just that. Nygard owns an actual peninsula.

One of the first things Bacon did after purchasing all of the estates surrounding him—with the exception of Nygard’s property—was to block Nygard’s access to his own property at times. That’s Bacon’s track record!

And we are to believe that if Bacon had succeeded in purchasing Clifton Cay in 1999, it was for the benefit of the Bahamian people—for the Bahamian people to have access to whenever they wanted?

We don’t think so.

They also want us to believe that Bacon is focused on conservation in The Bahamas. If that was really the case, would he have excavated the seabed—in front of his Lyford Cay property located across from Jaws Beach—and built a massive marina extending beneath his house without the proper governmental approvals and permits?

That doesn’t sound like someone who is into conservation to us. Unless he is only a conservationist when it suits him. You cannot call yourself a conservationist and disregard Bahamian environmental laws simply because you choose to and then launch a massive campaign to attack an individual for false environmental infractions who actually followed those laws.

Thank goodness Louis Bacon was not successful in purchasing Clifton Cay at that time. Thank goodness Bahamians are intelligent enough to now see through his ruse and not be fooled by his convoluted propositions.

So what are we really to make of Bacon’s actions concerning Clifton Cay in The Bahamas?

His actions speak for themselves.

We have to be careful of this ‘lion telling the tale’ because obviously, as has already been demonstrated, all is not as it seems.