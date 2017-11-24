The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a tri-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

What is truth? Dictionary.com describes it as, “the true or actual state of a matter; conformity with fact or reality; a verified or indisputable fact, proposition, principle, or the like”. The opposite of truth is described as “falsehood, dishonesty, misrepresentation, untruth, lie”.

Given these definitions, it is easy to find truth. You simply have to be prepared to look at the ‘indisputable facts’.

In search of truth, we are going to review the ‘indisputable facts’ in the Clifton Bay saga; and in the case of Save The Bays, let’s be kind (and, let’s avoid getting sued for calling them liars although it could be proven); let’s call any untruths ‘propaganda’—“information, ideas, or rumors deliberately spread widely to help or harm a person, group, movement, institution, nation, etc.”

Here are the indisputable facts:

Hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon and fashion mogul Peter Nygard are in an intense battle that started over Bacon denying Nygard proper access to his property.

Peter Nygard’s Lyford Cay home mysteriously burned down.

Nygard applied to the Government of The Bahamas for the permits to rebuild his home.

According to Save The Bays, Louis Bacon and several other individuals formed Save The Bays organization in Nassau; but they got United States Treasury department 501(c)(3) status for it, which allows Americans to receive tax deductions for donations to it.

Louis Bacon is Save The Bays’ chief funder (according to Fred Smith).

Within months of its formation, Save The Bays took the Government of The Bahamas to court under a judicial review with respect to Mr. Nygard’s property. They also filed an injunction that stopped Mr. Nygard from being able to rebuild his home.

Save The Bays’ two chief legal complaints are that Mr. Nygard built a groyne—which is designed to stop sand erosion—and Mr. Nygard dredges the sand from his marina—which people do to stop the sand from piling up and blocking a boat from getting in and out.

A Lyford Cay company dredges sand from the Jaws Beach channel from time to time so that their boat can get in and out of the channel; yet, they are not condemned in any way for it by Save The Bays.

Fred Smith also built a groyne at his home, which is allegedly three times the size of Nygard’s groyne; Save The Bays has yet to attack their own Fred Smith for doing the very same thing.

Mr. Nygard has experienced land accretion. One insurance underwriting library explains, “the term which applies to the gradual increase or acquisition of land by the imperceptible action of natural forces washing up sand, soil, or silt from the water course is “accretion”.”

When Mr. Nygard got permission from Ministry of Works to move sand out of his marina and also tried to clean up debris from his marina after hurricane Matthew, Fred Smith ran to the courts and asked them to find Mr. Nygard in contempt of court and is asking the judge to ‘lock him up’ for it.

Louis Bacon has excavated the seabed and built an entirely new marina at his Lyford Cay home without the proper work permits, as explained in the Senate, and as can be seen in published aerial photos of his home before his marina and after he built his marina; yet, there is complete radio silence by Save The Bays on Bacon’s seabed excavation, which is far more deleterious to the environment than moving sand.

Fred Smith went to the Inter American Commission on Human Rights and filed a petition against the Progressive Liberal Party Government of The Bahamas on behalf of 5 Save The Bays’ individuals, who claimed their lives are in danger, and, in part, used questionable claims by Bobo and Togo to get the Commission to grant their petition against the Government of The Bahamas.

Are you prepared to see the truth in the midst of the propaganda?