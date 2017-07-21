The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

Placing an individual in charge of a department that that individual helped to file legal charges against, and expecting that individual to then champion that department and defend against the charges, is really a preposterous proposition—unless you are blatantly looking to support the charges brought against that department in the first place.

Attorney Wayne Monroe questioned whether or not there was a conflict of interest with former Save The Bays Director and now Minister of Environment, Romauld Ferreira, with respect to the Judicial Review cases Save The Bays brought against the Government, in particular, against officers in the Ministry of the Environment.

Fred Smith, attorney and Director for Save The Bays, seems to foolishly think that Romauld Ferreira resigning as Director of Save The Bays is good enough to constitute ‘no conflict of interest’.

Let’s look at the Minister of the Environment Romauld Ferreira more closely as a purported fair and objective man.

Here is a man who was one of the directors of an organization who targeted one individual, fashion mogul Peter Nygard, for supposed environmental infractions, while ignoring hedge-fund billionaire Louis Moore Bacon for excavating the seabed to create a marina hundreds of yards long without proper approvals and permits.

Here is a man, who participated in unjustly attacking the previous Government on matters with respect to Peter Nygard on behalf of Save The Bays simply to further the agenda of their fellow director and chief funder for Save The Bays, Louis Moore Bacon.

Here is a man who posted his name to a document reporting to international human rights organizations that he was in danger for his life while moving around Nassau freely, and misleading these organizations on certain facts, which resulted in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas being placed on a list of human rights abusers alongside rogue nations who kidnap, torture and kill its citizens.

Here is a man, who, as a Save The Bays Director, participated in all of their questionable activities and unjust acts. And they think his resigning from Save The Bays is enough to declare ‘No conflict of interest here!’?

How stupid do they think we are? Then again, we must be pretty stupid for having accepted it!

To add insult to injury, Romauld Ferreira was accused of being sponsored as a Free National Movement candidate with money from Louis Moore Bacon—Save The Bays’ chief funder—during the last General Elections by members of the Progressive Liberal Party.

While critics say there is no proof that money from Bacon sponsored several candidates in the last Elections, it also doesn’t mean it is not true.

There are two possibilities: Either it is not true, or, it is true and they were smart enough to hide the money trail.

Whether it is true or not, there is a major conflict of interest with Romauld Ferreira as a former Save The Bays Director and the new Minister of the Environment.

If Mr. Ferreira has any honour, he would recuse himself from any decision-making, influence, or participation with the Judicial Review cases his department has to defend against his former organization, Save The Bays. If we Bahamians have any dignity, we would demand it!

You see, we really can’t have individuals in our society declaring who are enemies and who are not; unjustly attacking individuals; falsely marring the name of The Bahamas, and then deciding to run for high office to be able to do as they please.

The Bahamas is a sovereign nation with a free people who are to hold the reins of power. The Bahamas is not for Fred Smith, Save The Bays, and Louis Bacon’s personal agenda to destroy whom they choose as they choose.

Romauld Ferreira better decide quick and in a hurry if he is in power because it’s ‘the people’s time’ or if he is there because it is Save The Bays’ time or Louis Bacon’s time.