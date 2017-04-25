The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of the Government opposition party (the FNM), and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

Some time back, we covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights. The next major action in this war has involved taking the Government to court. In a series of articles, all will be explained with the details laid out in full.

“The Foreign National Movement”

By P.J. Malone

The Free National Movement (FNM) Political party in the Bahamas is accused of having 3 candidates supported by funds from hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon, and three candidates supported by funds from developer Sarkis Izmirlian: This assertion was made in recent speeches and on the Love 97 radio show “Election Watch” by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fred Mitchell. As stated on the radio show,

“You have three candidates who are connected with a rich billionaire, who is funding an organization, which it appears, is engaged in political advocacy and not in environmental advocacy—which is what they say—and then you’ve got three who are connected with a failed developer in The Bahamas who appears embittered by his experience here. And the question is and must be asked of those people, who’s interests are they representing?

“I call them the suspicious 6.”

Both individuals who are said to have funds being funneled to FNM candidates are non-Bahamian-nationals. In fact, Deputy Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party, Brave Davis, has dubbed the Free National Movement Party the “Foreign National Movement” party.

Minister Mitchell declared that “the FNM has some people who are representing some rich billionaires overseas.” He reiterated his point in a recent speech:

“This is the party who has three people who used to work for Sarkis Izmirlian; this is the multimillionaire who failed at Baha Mar. He’s bitter, he’s angry, but he’s got people who used to work for them who are now FNM candidates. The question is, if they are elected to office, will they be representing the people of the Bahamas or will they be representing Sarkis Izmirlian?”

In a Tribune article, “PM Warns Of Mischief”, the reporter quotes several statements by Minister Fred Mitchell in response to the suggestion that the FNM is funded by several foreign interests:

“We are not apologetic Negroes. We are not on our knees. We are going to stand up on our hind legs and resist this attempt to subvert the country by people who are representing foreign interests. If nothing else convinced you over the last few weeks what you are dealing with is the foreign national movement, today’s events in The Tribune ought to tell you that.”

The Tribune reporter writes this:

“He maintained longstanding accusations that the FNM was being funded by Mr Izmirlian, and Lyford Cay billionaire Louis Bacon and lawyer Fred Smith; and further claimed that this newspaper had $100,000 worth of anti-PLP ads in Thursday’s edition.”

The article continues with these quotes of Minister Mitchell’s:

“’We need to expose them, we need to follow the money, follow the money trail; it tells you exactly who is behind the Free National Movement.’

“’All of it is coming from one source, the QC in Freeport; he must be exposed; he must show that the money trail leads back to a bitter billionaire who want to get rid of the PLP. We must call the Free National Movement out on this; stop being the ‘Foreign National Movement’ and represent the interests of the Bahamian people.’”

Minister Mitchell brings it back to this important point:

“The question is, if the FNM is elected to office, will they be running for and representing Louis Bacon and Save The Bays or will they be representing the Bahamian people? That is the question you have to ask the FNM.”

This is a scary thought.

If these assertions are true, why would the Free National Movement allow foreign interests to infiltrate our election process by funding these individual candidates’ campaigns?

How are Bahamians to combat the interpolation of these foreign elements into our national politics? FNMs should not allow themselves to become the “Foreign National Movement”.