By P.J. Malone

The battle between Lyford Cay billionaires hedge-fund billionaire Louis Moore Bacon and fashion mogul Peter Nygard seems never-ending, but not for lack of trying to end it by Peter Nygard. Back in November of 2015, Nygard extended an olive branch to Bacon to end this feud. However, Bacon refused.

Nygard said it was one of many overtures of peace to Bacon. They have all been refused. To date, the money spent on this battle is in the tens of millions if not more.

In the 2015 open letter Nygard expressed,

“As 2015 draws to a close and we approach the holiday season, let us bring this fighting to an end and reach a global resolution under which Mr. Bacon and I will each contribute a significant and mutually agreed upon sum of money to aid the disadvantaged and better the islands. In this spirit, I am writing to invite all of you and/or your representatives to participate in a settlement conference to explore a resolution to all outstanding disputes, including legal actions, to take place as soon as possible in Nassau or wherever is most convenient.”

We are coming up on another holiday season with still no cessation to this million-dollar conflict.

Here is more of what Mr. Nygard wrote in his letter from two years ago.

“Over the past several years, millions of dollars and countless hours have been expended by the Bahamian government, some local groups and several individuals, including myself and Louis Bacon, on disputes about property rights, environmental claims and cultural differences.”

The ridiculous thing is that millions of dollars and years later, we still don’t know what Peter Nygard has done that was so wrong that Louis Bacon insists on this fight.

Nygard makes a valid point in his letter: “Whether or not there are outcomes that could justify the enormous expense, this time and effort could be put to far better use.”

And, Mr. Nygard is at least honest about something that may have been driving the fight. In his open letter he said, “if we are all being honest with ourselves—in addition to the legal issues that we all feel strongly about, this is at least partially fueled by pride and a clash of egos.”

When you think about it, this makes sense. Nygard’s honesty isn’t the only thing that shows Mr. Nygard to be a ‘stand up’ guy. Listen to how he wanted Bacon and himself to refocus their energy:

“While everyone involved, on all sides of our disputes, believes their cause is just and their position correct, I would like to suggest that we work to find a solution to our differences and contribute our time and efforts to addressing problems like poverty that are hurting people on the islands we all love so deeply.

“Imagine the difference we could make if just a fraction of what is being spent on this litigation were contributed to the health and welfare of the Bahamian people. That is what I would like to see happen.”

Note that despite the hundreds of thousands even millions Mr. Nygard has already given to The Bahamas, he continues to have the best interest of the Bahamian people at heart in wanting to give more.

Yet, all of this was rejected by Louis Bacon and who knows why.

Instead, Fred Smith and Bacon’s other lawyers are continuing to make their millions on the court cases, wasting our precious resources and tying up our legal system as they continuously try to silence the press, taking everyone to court who dares to speak ill of Bacon in any way.