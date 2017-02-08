By P.J. Malone

In the matter of the Prime Minister of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas with respect to the request to the Justice who is hearing the judicial review filed by Save The Bays against the Government—including several Government entities as well as fashion mogul Peter Nygard and attorney Keod Smith—to recuse herself, the decision is in.

Remember, this entire thing started with Save The Bays objecting to Mr. Nygard rebuilding his home after it was mysteriously burned down. Even though they don’t admit to it directly, it is alleged that they took the Government of The Bahamas to court to stop them from granting Mr. Nygard approvals to rebuild.

It is perceived and alleged that Save The Bays is seeking to get two for the price of one—two enemies for the price of one action.

It is alleged that Fred Smith, Save The Bays Director and attorney who initiated the judicial review action, is acting out of self-interest since he is a self-confessed FNM supporter and potential candidate; and, that he and Save The Bays are also acting out of their founder and chief funder (hedge-fund billionaire) Louis Bacon’s interest since Bacon is in an intense battle with Mr. Peter Nygard; and Bacon allegedly may have an axe to grind with the Progressive Liberal Party Government—considering they wouldn’t grant Mr. Bacon permits post completion of the excavation of the seabed to build a marina at his home in Lyford Cay.

The judicial review application filed by Save The Bays against the Government of The Bahamas cites the point that the Government failed to take action against Peter Nygard and Keod Smith. You can see more detailed discussion on the judicial review in the three Clifton Review articles, “What A Hullabaloo”, “Hullabaloo Part II” and “A Recusal Application”.

Justice Rhonda Bain, who is the Judge hearing the judicial review matters, read a 40-page ruling on Monday on the recusal application filed by the attorneys for the Prime Minister.

The facts of the case were not disputed which are that the Justice will reach retirement age in coming months and as such has applied for an extension of her appointment, which are both prescribed by law.

One of the opinions expressed by Justice Bain is that there are “two part heard applications” that must be completed by her court: one with respect to the Keod Smith and Derek Ryan’s “Contempt Application”, and the other with respect to Mr. Nygard’s “First Committal Application”.

If you recall, and don’t hold me to the sequence or the details of the actions (in other words, I don’t know which is which), Fred Smith seeks to have Mr. Nygard jailed for what he considers a violation of the injunction for Mr. Nygard not to move the sand in his marina. When Mr. Nygard tried to clean up his marina by removing the debris from trees etc., after the hurricane, Fred Smith ‘ranted and raved and carried on bad’ wanting Mr. Nygard to be sent to jail for ‘not being nasty’—my words.

The Justice’s Ruling includes the following excerpts:

“The salary and benefits of a sitting judge and the pension of a retired judge are paid out of the Consolidated Fund. Is this a reason for the judge to recuse herself form the hearing of this matter? Taking the submissions of the counsel to its logical conclusion it would mean that no judge of the Supreme Court should hear any matter involving the Government of The Bahamas – as the Government of The Bahamas through the Consolidated Fund is responsible for payment of salaries and other benefits. Further it may be argued that any judge who has been granted an extension of his/her tenure pursuant to Section 96(1) of the Constitution should not hear any matter involving the Prime Minister as there would be a perception of apparent bias towards the Prime Minister as he recommended the extension to the Governor-General. Likewise if an extension is refused there would also be a perception of apparent bias against the Prime Minister.”

In concluding the Justice stated the following:

“The Court finds that the application for recusal of Bain J from the further hearing of JR1, JR2, JR3 and the Neighbours Action has no merit. The only reason given for the application for recusal is that the salary of a sitting judge is higher than the salary of a retired judge. This is an undisputed fact and is not a valid reason for recusal. There is no evidence of real bias and the First Respondent has failed to prove that there is apparent bias.”

Justice Rhonda Bain further concluded, “Counsel for the First Respondent has not proved that taking all the circumstances into consideration, a fair-minded and informed observer would conclude that there is a real possibility or a real danger that Bain J would be biased in this matter and would not be able to decide the matters on their merits after hearing all the issues involved in the case.”

The Justice also felt that the recusal application was not made in a timely manner and that it should have been made upon receipt of her application for an extension of her appointment.

Therefore, Justice Rhone Bain concluded, “The Notices of Motion filed 26 January 2017 in these JR1, JR2, JR3 and the Neighbours action are dismissed.”

Now what? I guess we’ll soon find out.