By P.J. Malone

“The answer is no.” These were the words of Mr. Anthony Newbold, the Government’s spokesperson at a press briefing; he was stating the Government’s response to the suggestion that Fred Smith and the Grand Bahama Human Rights Association (GBHRA) be given the lead on the proposed Interception of Communications Bill.

Thank goodness the Prime Minister of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas did not choose to abdicate his responsibility to Fred Smith and the GBHRA! It was an appropriate decision.

First of all, the Prime Minister should not be giving in to threats. Fred Smith has demanded that the Prime Minister follow his, Smith’s, prescribed steps, or else. (These steps are outlined in the Clifton Review article “You Have Got To Be Joking!”).

There he goes again threatening the Government of The Bahamas to do as he says. Fred Smith, as Director and attorney for Save The Bays, took the previous Government of The Bahamas to court to stop the Government from making a decision they didn’t agree with.

Then Fred Smith, as Director and attorney for Save The Bays, took the Government to court because it didn’t want to abide by the new law in The Bahamas for all non-profits to be accountable and present requested information to the Registrar General’s Department.

Now he is threatening to fight the new Administration if he doesn’t get his way with this proposed bill.

Did somebody die and leave Fred Smith in charge? What makes Fred Smith think that his views and his perspective is respected or even desired by the Bahamian people? If the Bahamian people wanted Fred Smith as the leader, they would have written his name in on the ballot and marked their X next to it, but they didn’t!

If Fred Smith was in charge, I guess he would be fair like he was fair when he and Save The Bays singled out fashion mogul Peter Nygard for doing things that Fred Smith himself did, and Save The Bays chief funder hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon did.

I guess he’d protect rights just like he protected the rights of Peter Nygard from unjust treatment—Not!

Bottom line? Nobody trusts Fred Smith and his cohorts. Besides targeting all of their unjust attacks on Peter Nygard to please their funder Louis Bacon and his incessant obsession with destroying Peter Nygard, they have proven themselves to be continuously engaged in questionable dealings and have demonstrated not to have the best interest of The Bahamas at heart.

They don’t respect the laws of the United States with respect to U.S. 501(c)3s: After obtaining 501(c)3 status in the United States, they refuse to follow the Treasury’s legal requirements—Fred Smith with Save The Bays contravene U.S. Treasury regulations to make Save The Bays’ finances available to the public.

They have caused a constitutional crisis (which is still a constitutional crisis as far as we’re concerned) taking Parliament members, who were speaking under parliamentary privilege, to court for discussing their ‘deemed-public’ financial information.

Recently, he and Save The Bays refused to abide by the Registrar General’s Department request to submit documents as a nonprofit to be held accountable for their activities. They took The Bahamas Government to court instead to prevent their ‘deemed-public’ information from being shared with the Bahamian people.

And, Fred Smith has shown that he doesn’t care about The Bahamas when he went to the extent of misleading international human rights organizations resulting in The Bahamas being put on a list of rogue nations who kidnap torture and kill it’s citizens.

Why would we want someone who does these things taking the lead on anything on behalf of the Bahamian people?

Why should Bahamians listen to him? Thank goodness the Prime Minister and his Administration didn’t.

Good for you Mr. Prime Minister For not letting Fred Smith take over Government functioning; cause if past is prologue, what ever Fred Smith would’ve planned, would not have been good.