The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a tri-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires. We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings.

While the 2018 series salutes fashion mogul Peter Nygård’s Golden Jubilee detailing his rags to riches story, his incredible business success over these past fifty years and an inside look at how he did it, The Clifton Review will also continue to address current affairs as they relate to the good of The Bahamas.

That’s Called Bringing A Knife To A Gunfight

By P.J. Malone

Isn’t it really interesting how quick a certain individual is to point out one-sided alleged transgressions?

Once again, Richard Coulson is spouting opinions in his favorite daily as if they are facts. But here are some facts, which he failed to point out.

Everybody knows that Peter Nygard and Louis Moore Bacon are in a fight, a fight for their lives some would say. And everybody can see the efforts of each to reign supreme.

Coulson is attacking fashion mogul Peter Nygard, but why hasn’t he talked about the court-evidence recordings presented of all of the dire plots against Peter Nygard?

Some would still say that Peter Nygard has brought a knife to a gunfight. Why?

They have accused Nygard of a smear campaign. Well, think of the efforts of the other side.

Let’s start with evidence of an entire organization being formed to attack Peter Nygard and oppose him at all cost for supposed environmental infractions. It’s ridiculously the same supposed environmental infractions the organization’s founders are guilty of.

Yet, they have convinced the whole world that what Nygard did was really bad while what they did was, ‘like nothing’.

Then we have witnessed recorded evidence in court documents revealing the efforts of a group of individuals plotting against Peter Nygard even to the extent of ‘looking for girls’ to lie on Peter Nygard.

Just in case one would doubt the recordings of those admissions, there are other recordings in court documents of Toggie (of Bobo and Toggie fame) who stated that he was “working for Bacon” and who was recorded asking a young lady to find girls to say that Nygard “like kinky” stuff and “tell them all kinds of stuff“ about Nygard even if it wasn’t true.

And of course, we cannot forget about the entire Bobo and Toggie affair, also on a recording entered as evidence in court proceedings. The recording uncovered Bobo and Toggie spending several hours negotiating with individuals—whoadmitted on tape to be representing lawyers who where representing Bacon. They were said to be negotiating formoney in exchange for information on Peter Nygard.

The longer the negotiations went on, the longer the supposed hit list seemed to have gotten that they were accusing Nygard of plotting. At the end of the day, the recording appeared to indicate the payment of money to Bobo and Toggie and an agreement to get Nygard on tape admitting to plotting murder.

At the end of the day, they only thing they got from Nygard on tape was him stating that he had ‘never committed a crime in his life and wasn’t about to start now’.

So allegedly paying gangsters to try to set Nygard up for a murder plot, what would you call that?

Trying to find girls to lie and accuse Nygard of ‘liking kinky stuff’, what would you call that?

Setting up an entire organization to hypocritically accuse Nygard of supposed environmental infractions, to file all sorts of court cases against the Government of The Bahamas in order to prevent Nygard from rebuilding his mysteriously burned down home, what would you call all that?

We call that Nygard bringing a knife to a gunfight.

So, if Coulson is going to castigate, he should castigate fairly.

However, I think we’ll see that when pigs fly.