By P.J. Malone

Save The Bays needs to stop being dishonest with the Bahamian people and treating the Bahamian people as fools. They are constantly erroneously suggesting that the Government’s efforts to defend itself and defend Parliament is being carried out as revenge against Save The Bays because of Save The Bays’ actions against fashion mogul Peter Nygard.

This is totally unfounded and ridiculous.

Save The Bays has continuously run political advertisements against the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Government of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Save The Bays has taken the PLP Government to court on several occasions under false pretenses. Save The Bays has attacked members of the Government and taken Members of Parliament to court under false pretenses.

Why wouldn’t the Government of The Bahamas seek to investigate an organization that has admitted to being a political organization and carried out these activities under false pretenses?

Why wouldn’t a PLP Government consider Save The Bays’ activities suspect when Save The Bays took the PLP Government to court to stop Peter Nygard from receiving approvals to rebuild his house before he does it and when Save The Bays never took the FNM Government to court for granting hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon retroactive approvals after he built an entire marina on his property without the proper permits?

Why wouldn’t the Government of The Bahamas call Save The Bays into question when it admits that it is a political organization after pretending to be an environmental organization that has been running political advertisements against the Government and has been breaking U.S. Treasury regulations?

The Government of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas would be failing to do its job if it didn’t investigate Save The Bays.

Yet, Save The Bays continues to obfuscate the truth about who they really are, who they really work for, and why they really do what they do.

How stupid do they think the Bahamian people are to fall for their smoke-and-mirrors’ attempts to attack whom they please and masquerade behind an environmental group?

The truth is that Save The Bays is not an environmental group but a political action committee that is self-admittedly funded by Louis Bacon with the very apparent purpose and agenda of destroying both Peter Nygard and the PLP Government.

The truth is that Save The Bays decided that The Government of The Bahamas should be taken to court and placed under judicial review with respect to letting Peter Nygard rebuild his house because of Save The Bays’ private agenda and constant efforts on behalf of Louis Bacon to destroy Peter Nygard.

The truth is that Save The Bays is saying that the Parliament of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas is not allowed to conduct its business, as it is constitutionally set up to do, because Save The Bays does not agree with how they conduct business.

The truth is that because Save The Bays doesn’t agree with the laws of The Bahamas and the rights of Parliament, they have asked Human Rights organizations to come and observe our constitutionally allowed Parliamentary proceedings.

Save The Bays has gone too far. They are deliberately trying to sew seeds of discontent, chaos and confusion and seem intent on destroying our democracy.

What true Bahamian would do such a thing?

If Save The Bays is calling itself an environmental group but its actions and self-admittance show them to be a political action committee, then the Government of The Bahamas is expected to address the attacks from them.

If Save The Bays is fooling the public and pretending to be one thing and acting in another way, our Members of Parliament are obligated to act in the best interest of the Bahamian people and reveal the truth.

If Save The Bays is not adhering to U.S. Treasury regulations and engaging in improper actions with respect to the Government of The Bahamas, the Members of Parliament are obliged to call them out on it.

Save The Bays needs to stop its foolishness.