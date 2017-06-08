The Clifton Review

By P.J. Malone

What hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon and his Save The Bays’ organization have been doing to fashion mogul Peter Nygard is socially unjust and it was allowed to happen under the Christie Administration.

Former Prime Minister Christie never once spoke to the issues impacting Peter Nygard: While he praised Mr. Nygard for assisting Winston Gus Cooper during his illness and lauded his benevolence in the Bahamas, Christie never once publically spoke to the unfair legal issues that Mr. Nygard faced even though the Prime Minister was sued along side Mr. Nygard in his capacity as Prime Minister by the Coalition to Save Clifton—AKA Save The Bays.

The Prime Minister did not speak up, and at the very least, tell the public where his Government stood with respect to Peter Nygard and what he wanted to do in the Bahamas.

Every individual in society expects fair and just treatment. Our survival as socialized beings depends on it. What every individual in society should consider is that what is done to one could be done to any; and there go each of us but for the grace of God.

Not just did Peter Nygard suffer the tragedy of having his house mysteriously burned down, he suffered a second tragedy of not being allowed to rebuild his home.

Mr. Nygard’s treatment has been socially unjust.

Here is a man who give generously for the medical treatment of a number of Bahamians in life and death situations, and who gave generously to various youth groups, community projects, sporting events, Olympic teams and athletes, as well as the school for the challenged.

Yet, Mr. Nygard had to suffer the social injustice of not being allowed to rebuild his home simply because the Christie administration was cowed by the likes of Louis Bacon, who decided he didn’t want Peter Nygard to rebuild his home.

The Christie Administration dragged their feet on any number of initiatives that could not just have assisted Mr. Nygard in his quest to improve his property at Nygard cay, but that would have created a number of employment opportunities for Bahamians.

Hopefully, the new Government would look at the merits of Peter Nygard’s case.

Prime Minister Minnis should objectively consider the situation and not allow politics or Louis Bacon and Save The Bays to interfere in whether or not Peter Nygard should get justice.

Remember, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing” (Edmund Burke).

The good news is, Bahamians know injustice when they see it. Prime Minister, you know injustice when you see it.

As Martin Luther King once said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

We need to stop those individuals and organizations who will use our systems for their own personal agendas. We need to tell them, “Enough is enough!”

The new Minnis Administration would do well to learn from the mistakes of the Christie Administration. Bahamians are looking to the new Administration to truly make it about “the people’s time”.