The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a tri-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

Fred Smith, Save The Bays Director and attorney, is hypocritically up in arms over fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s application (submitted by attorney Damian Gomez) to be excused from court appearances, despite the fact that hedge-fund billionaire Louis Moore Bacon is absent from all court cases he has launched in The Bahamas.

A recent Tribune article “Supreme Court Judge To Give Ruling On Nygard’s Absence” reported, “Fred Smith, QC, lead counsel for the Save The Bays (STB), objected to Mr Gomez’s application on the grounds that acceding to it would be prejudicial to STB.”

The article says this about the response from Mr. Nygard’s attorney:

“Mr Gomez also submitted that given the circumstances, Mr Nygard’s absence and consequent application can cause no prejudice to STB. He said he was ‘at a loss’ about STB’s claims on the matter.”

Mr. Gomez has to be at a loss over Fred Smith’s hypocritical objections when every court case involving Louis Bacon is taking place without Louis Bacon being present.

Yet, the article explains, “Mr Smith insisted on STB’s opposition of his [Nygard’s] excusal application.”

Bacon has brought cases against people for contempt of court and has never shown up in court for any of these cases. He has brought lawsuits against several individuals and hasn’t shown up for them. Fred Smith and Louis Bacon’s cohort of attorneys have the Bahamian Courts tied up in numerous cases involving Louis Bacon or organizations with which he is associated, like Save The Bays and the Coalition To Save Clifton. Many of these cases have been ongoing and will go into next year.

Even though the principle of having the right to face your accusers in court generally applies to criminal prosecutions, it can’t be right for one person to launch countless court cases in a country he is not even a citizen of and then absent himself from every court proceeding, insinuating that every individual accused in court of offense against Louis Bacon has no right to confront him in court.

In essence, what’s going on is that Fred Smith insists that no one else be allowed to be absent from court. Yet, Louis Moore Bacon, a non-Bahamian, is pumping millions of dollars into the pockets of attorneys in The Bahamas like Fred Smith and others, to oppose whoever he likes while absent; and in the mean time requiring the Bahamian people to foot the bill for the hundreds of court hours and court officer salaries.

How fair is that?

And don’t forget why: Because Louis Bacon is financially supporting Save The Bays campaign against one man for doing all of the same things Fred Smith himself has done, the Lyford Cay association has done, and Louis Moore Bacon has done.

Think about it. That is the campaign the Bahamian people are funding with millions of dollars of taxpayer monies paying court officials salaries so Louis Bacon can run his ‘destroy-at-all-cost’ campaign against Peter Nygard no matter the cost to the Bahamian people.

There is really something wrong with this picture.

Further, the one man who is the source of Bacon’s contempt, Peter Nygard, is finding himself having to constantly defend himself in the courts against the unfair attacks by Save The Bays and Louis Bacon.

The Tribune article reported what Fred Smith is deviously declaring: “The Supreme Court is not a ‘see-saw’ that Mr Nygard can merely ‘pivot’ on when he sees fit.”

So what is Fred Smith suggesting? That Save The Bays and Louis Bacon have the right to use the Bahamian courts as they see fit but no one else? No one has that right, but only one group is constantly seen as doing it.

Well, know this Fred Smith. The Bahamas is not a donkey that Louis Bacon can ride endlessly. Don’t be surprised when that donkey turns around and kicks him for attempting to constantly take advantage of the Bahamian people and our court system to enact his ridiculous hatred of Peter Nygard.