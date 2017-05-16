The election is over, but the war of words between Fred Smith, QC, and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell is not, as Mr. Smith has called Mr. Mitchell “irrelevant” and a “threat to the country’s democracy.

Over the weekend in a statement on his Facebook page, Mr. Mitchell listed Mr. Smith, Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian, Tribune publisher Eileen Carron and hedge fund billionaire Louis Bacon as major players in the FNM’s campaign.

He further stated that those persons are now the “rats guarding the cheese.”

In an interview with The Bahama Journal yesterday, Mr. Smith, who is also the Save the Bays attorney, minced no words and likened Mr. Mitchell’s tendencies to that of a dictator.

“I think former minister Mitchell’s statement is nothing more than an insult to Bahamians at so many levels. Unfortunately, Mr. Mitchell has become irrelevant and the statement he made really is sour grapes.

“He is simply attempting to be relevant again.

“At the PLP (Progressive Liberal Party) convention, he said he was going to increase the immigration forces from 300 to 900. He was already working on what I call Mitchell’s ‘Tonton Macoutes.’

“He is a man committed to the total centralization of power. He has no respect for the constitution having burnt it, and was creating his own little army which he was going to use to take over The Bahamas as a dictator.

“Be very careful of Fred Mitchell. He is a danger to democracy,” Mr. Smith said.

Mr. Smith added that as far as the country’s best interest is concerned, it would be best to not let Mr. Mitchell regain power.

“We must not go to sleep on Fred Mitchell. We need to watch him. We need to monitor him and we need to make sure that Fred Mitchell never gets power again.

“We must remember that Mr. Mitchell burned the constitution of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Mr. Mitchell has no respect on the rule of law. Mr. Mitchell destroyed our democracy for the last five years.

“As minister of foreign affairs, he was abysmally undiplomatic and as minister of immigration, he abandoned any respect for the constitution,” Mr. Smith said.

On Sunday, in response to Mr. Mitchell’s statement, Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest called Mr. Mitchell’s statement “smacks of sour grapes” and said the Bahamian people’s decision to vote the PLP out of office was largely due to them being “tired” of the same kind of “arrogance” and “disrespect” from the PLP that Mr. Mitchell’s statement exuded.

Mr. Mitchell was one of many senior PLP politicians, who some considered powerhouses in party strongholds, to lose his seat to a Free National Movement candidate in last Wednesday’s election.

Mr. Mitchell represented the Fox Hill constituency since 2002.