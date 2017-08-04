The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

The Grand Bahama Human Rights Association (GBHRA) President, (aka Save The Bays Director and Attorney, aka hedge fund billionaire Louis Bacon’s lawyer, aka Fred Smith) is ranting and raving about PLP (Progressive Liberal Party) complaints about the abuses by the Bahamas Police Force.

Fred Smith is mocking individuals complaining of the perceived ‘political witch hunt’ taking place in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas after the recent election and change in Government.

If the GBHRA was a real organization, it would objectively consider what’s taking place; it would issue a sensible statement instead of idiotic rants that read like an unhinged mind in need of medication.

But let’s humor this feeble-minded thinking and point out the obvious differences in circumstances:

Taking people into custody with handcuffs for questioning is indeed abusive. If it’s an arrest, that’s one thing. If it’s for questioning, that is another entirely. People are innocent until proven guilty and should not be placed in irons and treated as criminals.

Where is the evidence? If there is evidence, where is the arrest? If there is no evidence and no arrest the Police have no grounds to blatantly abuse the rights of individuals. (Not meaning to suggest that they ever have grounds to abuse the rights of others.)

Given the behavior of the police in these recent circumstances, they do need to be assessed for human rights abuses.

Since we don’t have a real human rights association in The Bahamas that will objectively assess the situation, we must seek and demand assistance from international human rights bodies.

But, here’s the difference.

When the GBHRA sought assistance from the international human rights organizations on behalf of Save The Bays, they misrepresented the facts (which wasn’t surprising since Fred Smith is incestuously involved in both organizations):

GBHRA claimed that Save The Bays individuals were in fear for their lives when it was obvious from their movement and activities in The Bahamas that they weren’t. GBHRA claimed that Save The Bays individuals were on a hit list when court document recordings revealed that it was Save The Bays associates who allegedly paid criminals to make such a claim, a claim the criminals later admitted to falsely making for payment. GBHRA claimed that Save The Bays privacy was violated when it is patently impossible to violate the privacy of a deemed ‘public’ organization. If you want to call yourself a nonprofit with United States Treasury 501(c)3 status, you have to abide by it’s regulations and make your organization’s finances available to the public, which Save The Bays has yet to do.

What makes the GBHRA appear as the sham it is that in the face of real abuses, it simply attacks the victims.

Further more, Fred Smith, as the representative of all of these incestuous organizations, appears to be on an endless rampage against the Progressive Liberal Party; he touts the Free National Movement’s agenda, the agenda of the political party he admitted to donating to; and he appears to enjoy the fact that individuals from the PLP are being hauled into police custody by the new Administration and thrown in jail without cause or evidence.

How could anyone take Fred Smith seriously as an objective individual who is legitimately concerned about human rights?

Instead of a fierce human rights defender railing against all human rights abuses, all we are getting is an incoherent tirade of a seemingly demented mind.