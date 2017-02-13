By P.J. Malone

Michael Pintard is looking to the Bahamian people to put their faith and confidence in him and elect him to high office as the people’s representative in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. However, Michael Pintard has forgotten to do something first that is very important.

Remember how we played as kids? If one of your friends or siblings hit you by mistake, you would turn to them and say, “Say sorry!” We understood it was an accident cause accidents happen, but yet our little minds still wanted to be eased—even if the hit was a slight bump, we wanted to hear those words.

So, if Michael Pintard made a mistake and unjustly accused Peter Nygard of certain actions based on questionable sources, he should ‘say sorry’.

Yes, he should have known better to begin with given these following clues:

His sources were self-confessed criminals.

When since can you accept the words of criminals as gospel? Even when in court and under oath, juries are told not to trust the word of a criminal.

One’s common sense radar should have gone off the minute you had to (allegedly) pay the criminal for the information.

Your something-is-wrong-with-this-picture meter should have beeped when the hit list grew every time your people asked for more names—which was self-evident to anyone who listens to the alleged tape-recording of Bobo and Toggie’s meeting with your people.

The biggest clue of all is Mr. Nygard’s own words on tape; when allegedly asked by Bobo and Toggie (on tape) if he wants them to ‘take care of Bacon’ Nygard’s response was, “I can’t, I can’t kill anybody, you know; I can’t get into killing. I mean, I never broke the law in my life and I don’t intend on starting right now.” That should have made your ‘there’s-no-there-there’ needle go off the charts Pintard. That should have made you rethink everything!

A simpleton could tell you that the man speaking those words is not involved in any scheme Bobo and Toggie were trying to make up in order to collect millions from such fools as the Save The Bays’ cohorts.

Instead of paying attention to the clues, Pintard jumped onboard with Save The Bays false accusations against Mr. Nygard and then gets the shock of his life to find out that there was a recording of the meeting and his voice is allegedly on tape detailing his full involvement.

Just to remind some and fill in the rest, the court document of the alleged recording revealed that before the meeting started, Bacon’s alleged representatives made Bobo and Toggie leave their phones on a table away from the discussion; the operatives actually allegedly admitted that they wanted to make sure their discussions were not being recorded while Bobo and Toggie smiled along.

I guess these self-confessed criminals are smarter than most. Bobo or Toggie (I don’t remember which) said in an affidavit that the phone’s screen was dark, the glass was cracked and it looked broken so the representatives didn’t realize it was recording the meeting.

That’s how we got an alleged record of what took place in detail and all of the back and forth on the alleged payoff and the millions Bobo and Toggie asked for and the alleged amount they received.

So, it would behoove Mr. Pintard to apologize for his error in judgment, for his zeal to please his clients, and for mistakenly jumping on Save The Bays witch-hunt bandwagon to destroy Mr. Nygard at all costs.

Otherwise, how could one say ‘yes, I want you as my representative’?

Then you also have a media outlet being obtuse about the matter and keeps wrongly referring to the situation as an alleged murder-for-hire plot. What part of Nygard’s recorded response to Bobo and Toggie’s suggestion don’t they understand? As newspaper people, it should at least make them think twice about how they characterize that situation and tie it to someone, allegedly or not.

It is understood that everyone makes mistakes in life. The ‘bigger man’ owns up to those mistakes, asks forgiveness, and don’t do it again.

Michael Pintard, say sorry.