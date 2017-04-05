By P.J. Malone

Never in the history of our Bahamas have we had a group so devious in its intent and actions as to cause such mayhem in our country; it is undoubtedly leading us down a dangerous slope. The list of Save The Bays and their cohorts’ wrongdoings is long and growing—so much so that their actions have to be addressed one at a time.

We first dealt with their actions pre-Save-The-Bays formation in the article “The Self-indictment of Bacon’s Operatives – Evidence 1”. In that, we discussed the motives and actions of a Lyford Cay executive—as well as individuals who were allegedly hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon’s representatives—and who were all secretly recorded in conversations that were later submitted to the court in a 2012 lawsuit filed against them. The secret recordings revealed their disdain for fashion mogul Peter Nygard and their attempts to destroy him and ‘get rid of him’.

In the next installment, “The Self-Indictment of Save The Bays – Evidence 2”, we discussed the genesis of Save The Bays. It is our contention that the failure of the Lyford Cay group (label created for the cohorts in Article 1 for ease of reference) to destroy Peter Nygard led to the formation of Save The Bays. In this article, we discussed how the formation and structure of Save The Bays with all of the U.S. regulations that it contravenes, and all of the contortions its members perform, can’t help but bring us to the conclusion that Save The Bays was formed with the explicit purpose of destroying Peter Nygard. Based on the actions that we have observed, there is only one individual that we are aware of that desperately wants this—Save The Bays founder and chief funder, Louis Moore Bacon.

One of the first in a series of actions against Mr. Nygard was the effort by Bacon to block Nygard and his guests from being able to access Nygard Cay from the only access road that exists.

Those efforts failed. However, a curious thing happened. Mr. Nygard’s dream home—that had seen the likes of Royalty, such as Prince Andrew – Duke of York, A President, such as President George H. Bush, and Movie Stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Robert DeNiro and others—was mysteriously burned down.

Naturally, Mr. Nygard sought to rebuild his home after the mysterious fire. He applied for various permits to do so. However, a monkey wrench was thrown in. Save The Bays has filed court actions that prevent Nygard from doing any work whatsoever to rebuild his home.

So now that we have established that context, let’s study some of the core moves that Save The Bays made in their self-incriminating efforts to destroy Peter Nygard. Their strategy was diabolically brilliant, but it was such a farce:

Here is what makes the Save The Bays’ actions so bogus:

It was public knowledge to everyone paying attention that Louis Bacon was fighting Peter Nygard and wanted to stop Nygard from rebuilding his home; Therefore, when Save The Bays’ Director and attorney—and the likely brain behind the Save The Bays’ strategy—Fred Smith enters on to center stage, the connection is obvious. Even though they looked high and low for one, we know without a doubt that Save The Bays had no justification for stopping Peter Nygard from rebuilding or no justification for attacking him, based on this admission made by the Lyford Cay executive as relayed by the Scotland Yard detective who had secretly recorded their conversations: “She had hired someone to covertly film underwater, around Nygard Cay for evidence of dredging—they had found none.” (From 2012 court documents) Since they had no real reason to stop Peter Nygard, they came up with a strategy to take the Government to court for not stopping Peter Nygard from doing the dredging that he wasn’t doing. Crazy huh? Remember the grounds or arguments for the judicial review case Save The Bays filed against the Government? No need to remember; here it is:

“The proposed Judicial Review proceedings relate to decisions by the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Respondents to take no action, alternatively, their breach of their statutory duty to consider whether to exercise their statutory powers to take action, with respect to certain unauthorized activities taking place in and around Clifton Bay namely:

The construction of a groyne on the sea bed located south east of Simms Point/Nygard Cay or north of Clifton Bay (“the Groyne”)

The dredging of the seabed located south east of Simms Point/Nygard Cay or north of Clifton Bay (together “the Groyne and Dredging Works”)” Such nonsense!

Then, Fred Smith solidifies the farce by including Peter Nygard and Keod Smith in the Judicial Review, as if they are government entities subject to judicial reviews. How can you review a private entity? It’s unheard of! Then again, Fred Smith’s actions in the Judicial Review case could never work against Mr. Nygard unless they are able to include him in the judicial review. Save The Bays pretends that Mr. Nygard’s ‘groyne and dredging works’ is causing damage to Jaws beach, but there are three things that make this laughable:

Bacon excavated the seabed building an extensive marina without the proper permits in place beforehand. Save The Bays have yet to even acknowledge this or discuss how this may be damaging to Jaws Beach given that Bacon actually excavated the seabed; and with respect to Mr. Nygard dredging, they filmed underwater looking for evidence of dredging, but, “they found none”. A Lyford Cay company or company hired by Lyford Cay moves sand out of the Jaws Beach channel on a regular basis. Yet, Save The Bays is totally silent on that. That is happening right at Jaws Beach. Yet Save The Bays wants people to believe that when Nygard moves sand out of his marina hundreds of yards away that it is damaging to Jaws Beach. Ridiculous!” The most laughable of all is that when Fred Smith was sued for his groyne four times the size of Nygard’s, Fred Smith said that his groyne is not causing any damage to any beach. He said you can’t ‘up and blame him for global warming’ that has been eroding the nearby beach for years. So how come it is global warming affecting the beach right next door to Fred Smith but it is Mr. Nygard who is affecting Jaws Beach hundreds of yards away? Such a hypocrite!

So there you have it: A Judicial Review of private entities that makes no logical sense;

accusations of dredging against Nygard when their “covert filming around Nygard Cay” revealed that no dredging was taking place; and attacks against Mr. Nygard for constructing a groyne one third of the size of Fred Smith’s groyne.

It is these years of court cases unjustly filed by Save The Bays that your hard earned tax-paying dollars are being used for to the tunes of millions—to pay the judges, court clerks and court officers.

What a self-incriminating farce!