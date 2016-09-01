By P.J. Malone

There are two major issues with respect to Save The Bay’s advocacy for a Freedom of Information Act in The Bahamas.

Save The Bays wants to decide who freedom of information should be applied to and that does not include themselves despite the U.S. Treasury regulation that all 501(c)(3)s—which Save The Bays is—should make their information available to the public. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with tax-exempt status, Save The Bays could be in violation of several of U.S. Treasury regulations.

Some of you may be wondering how this relates to the operation of an organization in The Bahamas. So before expounding further on the previous points, here’s how this relates.

Bahamian charitable organizations would sometimes apply for U.S. 501(c)(3) status so that they can seek funding from United States citizens. Because charitable giving is deductible from the taxes Americans have to pay to the U.S. Government, wealthy Americans tend to only give to organizations that have a 501(c)(3) status.

Remember, Save The Bays has acknowledged that hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon is the chief funder. As a multi billionaire, Bacon likely pays millions in taxes. However, the millions—as we have been hearing—that he gives to Save The Bays would all be tax deductible.

That is if Save The Bays can maintain its 501(c)(3) status. Violating U.S. Treasury regulations puts an organization’s 501(c)(3) status in jeopardy. And in some cases of violations, back taxes have to be paid.

So here are the regulations Save The Bays are either in outright violation of or skating on the edge of—the IRS outlines 6 areas that organizations can be in violation of: (Taken from an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website publication, How to Lose Your 501(c)(3) Tax Exempt Status (Without Really Trying) Relevant sections are quoted below with some direct quotes from IRS officers:)

Private Benefit/Inurement

“A 501(c)(3) organization’s activities should be directed exclusively toward some exempt purpose. Its activities should not serve the private interests, or private benefit, of any individual or organization (other than the 501(c)(3) organization) more than insubstantially. The intent of a 501(c) (3) organization is to ensure it serves a public interest, not a private one.”

2. Lobbying

When an organization contacts, or urges the public to contact, members or employees of a legislative body for the purpose of proposing, supporting, or opposing legislation, or when the organization advocates the adoption or rejection of legislation, it is lobbying.

3. Political Activity

Contributions to political campaign funds or public statements of position (verbal or written) made by or on behalf of an organization in favor of, or in opposition to, any candidate for public office clearly violate the prohibition on political campaign intervention.

4. Unrelated Business Income

“An organization must be careful generating money in activities that do not further its specific exempt purposes.”

5. Annual Reporting Obligation

“The act requires that all tax-exempt organizations—except churches and church-related organizations—must file an annual return with the IRS.”

6. Operation In Accord With Stated Exempt Purpose(s)

“If you stop doing all or a significant amount of the exempt activities you told the IRS you were going to do in your original application for exemption—you could lose your exemption.”

So, the Bahamian Public can judge for themselves:

Does Save The Bays’ activities serve the public’s interest or some private benefit?

Are Save The Bays’ demands for a Freedom of Information Act lobbying?

Does Save The Bays advertisements against the PLP Government constitute political activity? (I think they are particularly guilty of this one. Save The Bays themselves admitted they were a political organization.)

Have they filed annual tax returns and have they provided copies to the public when requested?

Remember:

“An exempt organization must make available for public inspection and copying its annual return.”

“An organization exempt under 501(c)(3) must make available for public inspection and copying any Form 990-T, Exempt Organization Business Income Tax Return.”

However, instead of Save The Bays making it available for public inspection, Save The Bays has taken the Government to court for revealing its financial information.

There they go being duplicitous again!

To be continued.