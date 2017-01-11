By P.J. Malone

If your brother is in a fight, whose side are you going to be on? Who will you defend? Your brother or his opponent?

It is a given that family members will stick together in any dispute with outside parties. So we should not be surprised that several connected organizations and individuals are blindly defending Save The Bays’ actions against Save The Bays’ opponents. It’s quite disingenuous though, when these individuals pretend to fight on principle.

The thing is everyone knows they are all connected. So it seems rather silly to act otherwise. When they do, they lose credibility.

All of the organizations connected to Save The Bays—that may have had credibility before—are fast losing their credibility in their blind defense of Save The Bays—organizations like the Grand Bahama Human Rights Association, Waterkeeper, and the Ecowatch website. And that’s because Save The Bays has lost credibility.

The first mistake Save The Bays has made is trying to fool people into thinking that they are an environmental group.

You can’t be taken seriously calling yourself an environmental organization if in fact you focus all of your time, attention, and resources on attacking the one opponent of your chief funder.

You can’t be taken seriously calling yourself an environmental organization if you incessantly attack the Government of The Bahamas because of your own political agenda.

And you can’t be taken seriously calling yourself an environmental organization, if you accuse and attack one man’s actions as being wrong when your actions are exactly the same, and your chief funder’s actions goes against your own organization’s mandate, and yet those actions are considered okay to do.

People everywhere expect such organizations like environmental groups and human rights groups to be fair, honest and objective.

Yet, the challenge is that if one of these organizations has done wrong, and the guilty party is a director of that one group and president of the other group, how can we expect the other group to be objective when addressing the organization that has done wrong?

If Save The Bays (STB) has done wrong, nobody expects the Grand Bahama Human Rights (GBHRA) Association to say so. Is Fred Smith, as director of Save The Bays and as President of GBHRA, going to tell himself that he did wrong? Is Joseph Darville, as Chairman of Save The Bays’, as Vice-President of GBHRA, as the President of the Bahamas Waterkeeper going to say “We did wrong”?

No, they will not. Each of these organizations will defend Save The Bays’ actions until the cows come home. And the cows ‘ain’t’ comin’ home.

So as a Save The Bays family member, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cannot be expected or considered to be objective when he—not to long ago—wrote a scathing attack on The Bahamas for Ecowatch and is a named director—either current or former—of the Save The Bays organization and chairman of Waterkeeper Alliance.

As a Save The Bays Director, Mr. Kennedy, nothing you write attacking Save The Bays’ opponents can be believed or accepted. But beyond that, you don’t get to wade into our political waters in The Bahamas and tell lies on what’s actually taken place in The Bahamas.

Get the facts straight: It is not “Bahamian officials’ alliance with a billionaire polluter”, as you falsely label him, that “has created a constitutional crisis” as you wrongly suggested. It is your organization, Save The Bays, and your cohorts who have created a constitutional crisis in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

It is Save The Bays who has created a constitutional crisis by taking the Government of The Bahamas to court for revealing financial information that is deemed public by the United States Treasury for all 501(c)(3) organizations.

Why are you Save The Bays people being so obtuse about this? For the 100th time, there is no such thing as privacy for 501(c)(3) organizations. If you are going to claim tax exempt status for your U.S. donors, the United States Treasury regulations state that your tax returns and financials are public information and has to be furnished to anyone who requests it.

And you know what’s frightening? It is your nerve in saying that the politicians and the police have targeted Save The Bays for abuse.

It is Save The Bays who has been abusing the court system with unfounded cases, abusing the Bahamian people by using their tax payer resources to tell lies and misrepresent the truth, and abusing the Government of The Bahamas endlessly for your political agenda and the supposed personal agenda of hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon.

You keep referring to “the country’s big polluters”. Who could you possibly be referring to? Are you referring to Fred Smith and the 3-times-the-size groyne that Fred Smith built in the waters off his home in Grand Bahama? Are you referring to Louis Bacon and the seabed that he likely destroyed when he excavated the seabed to build his marina without prior government approvals and permits?

Since fashion mogul, Peter Nygard, has not been excavating but instead moving sand out of his marina each time it fills up with sand, it is likely the excavation of the seabed that his next door neighbour Louis Bacon did that is causing the supposed damage on Jaws beach that you have been wrongfully accusing Nygard of.

Seriously, how could Nygard clearing sand from a marina cause supposed environmental damage and Louis Bacon seabed excavation not cause environmental damage? Let’s be real!

Furthermore, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doesn’t have the right or privilege neither to insult our parliamentary system nor to tell lies about what has happened here in The Bahamas.

It’s one thing to talk about us. It’s another thing to tell lies about us.

The Bahamian public should also know that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggested this:

“Abandoning the rule of law, stomping on privacy rights, and publicly savaging and jailing sitting judges, lawyers and environmental and human rights NGOs clashes with the Bahamas’ hard-won image as a financial and tourist haven. It’s time for level-headed leaders in the Bahamas to step in and fix this fiasco before more lasting damage is done.”

I guess he means leaders from the Free National Movement party need to ‘step in’, huh?

Well, being the non-Bahamian that you are, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., you don’t get to decide who our leaders should be!

Stop wading in our political waters ‘getting in our business’ and telling lies about our country’s governance to the international communities!