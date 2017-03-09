By P.J. Malone

Save The Bays has single-handedly disgraced our country by having The Commonwealth of The Bahamas added to human rights lists in company with rogue nations who kidnap, torture and kill its citizens; Save The Bays has done this for their own personal and political agenda that serves hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon.

Save The Bays (STB) cries of “Wolf!” were not being heeded by the Bahamian community because everyone knows there were no real wolves—except maybe Save The Bays themselves. So, after being ignored, STB escalated their claims to international levels and have caused a domino effect with human rights organizations listing us as a country with ‘right to privacy’ and human rights issues.

It is a grave matter and serious times in our country, and this needs to be continually addressed because Save The Bays actions are acutely consequential for The Bahamas.

What’s most egregious is the genesis of the circumstances we find ourselves in.

Some international bodies have listed us as having a ‘right to privacy’ issue due to the court case where Save The Bays took Members of Parliament to court for revealing their financial information. But, I can tell you that any 501(c)3 organization based in the United States that took their government to court because it so-called revealed their financial information would have been laughed out of court.

Because everybody knows that 501(c)3 organizations have no right to privacy of their financial information. United States Treasury regulations demand that these organizations make their tax returns “available for public inspections”. Save The Bays’ tax returns would outline all of their income and all of their expenditure; therefore, their finances are deemed public.

If requested, one can see exactly how many millions Louis Bacon donated to Save The Bays as its chief funder.

This is the deemed-public information presented to the Bahamian people that Save The Bays took Members of Parliament to court over. Such a travesty could never happen in the United States. But here’s how Fred Smith got away with it.

He focused all of his public accusations on the charge that the Government of The Bahamas hacked Save The Bays’ emails. If you recall, that was his constant cry and was the base of his claim.

Do you know why? Because Fred Smith really couldn’t rant and rave about Save The Bays financial information being revealed because its supposed to be public information.

And I dare anyone to say that Save The Bays information is only public in the U.S. You tell a Bahamian that he or she is not entitled to know information about an organization operating in The Bahamas that Americans are entitled to know and see what happens.

You know what’s weird though? And maybe there is a reasonable explanation but it seems a bit fishy to me. In the case Fred Smith and Save The Bays brought against the Members of Parliament, they used the Coalition To Protect Clifton Bay and Zachary Hampton Bacon III to make the application to the courts

Why didn’t they use Save The Bays? I think we know why. However, if the Coalition To Protect Clifton Bay and Zachary Hampton Bacon III have financial business with Save The Bays, that financial information as it relates to Save The Bays is also deemed public and to be “made available for public inspection”.

Here’s the other weird thing. The Judge reportedly based her ruling on factors that were not supported by evidence. Here are points made in the Notice of Appeal to which the Coalition To Protect Clifton Bay and Zachary Hampton Bacon III were the respondents:

“The Judge was wrong to hold that the First Appellant conducted a search of the Respondents’ property. He did not, and there was no evidence to support the Judge’s conclusion that he did.

“The Judge was wrong to find that ‘all the Applicants (the Respondents to this appeal) need to show is that their emails (not disputed) are their property for the purposes of article 21 of the Constitution’ and (by implication) that they had done so. The evidence did not demonstrate that the copies of the emails with which the case is concerned were the property of the First or the Second Respondent when they came into the possession of the First Appellant, having regard in particular to their wide and/or unrestricted dissemination.

“The Judge proceeded on the basis that she was dealing with interference with the Respondents’ electronic documents. In so doing, with respect, she was wrong. There was no evidence that the First Appellant had searched or had anything whatsoever to do with the electronic versions of their documents, with their computers, email servers or otherwise.”

There were numerous points made in the appeal application that that was said to indicate that the Judge erred in her judgment—too numerous to outline here.

Yet, it is this case that appears not to have a solid basis in the facts that have caused this outrageous situation we find ourselves in internationally as a country.

We should note that while the international community still listed us as a country with ‘right to privacy’ issues based on this case, at least one organization included this statement in their report that tells the true story of our country and its practices:

“The government did not restrict access to the internet or censor online content, and there were no credible reports that the government monitored private online communications without appropriate legal authorization. ”

Save The Bays has lost all credibility with their constant cries of “Wolf!” that can constantly be refuted. Nevertheless, they have damaged our country’s reputation and should be made to pay the price.

We will address the ‘wolf cry’ that got the Bahamas listed as having human rights issues and got the Commission on human rights to grant Save The Bays petition based on their cry of “Wolf!” in an upcoming article.