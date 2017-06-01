The Clifton Review

By P.J. Malone

Save The Bays and its affiliates appear to operate like a mafia organization where it tries to control everything for the benefit of a select few.

On behalf of reEarth, a group described as affiliated with Save The Bays, Fred Smith is threatening to launch legal action against the new Government of The Bahamas, if it doesn’t do its bidding—which is in essence what their threat boils down to.

A Tribune article reports, “The public meeting on the Blackbeard’s Cay project’s Site Plan application was indefinitely postponed yesterday, after environmental activists threatened to launch ‘contempt’ and Judicial Review proceedings against the Government.”

The article also stated, “The public notice came after Fred Smith QC, the Callenders & Co attorney and partner, warned the newly-elected Minnis administration that he would bring contempt proceedings on reEarth’s behalf if last night’s meeting was not postponed.”

There has been a court case related to this matter since 2014 and Blackbeard Cay was found to not have gone through the proper permit process in aspects of its set up and operations. It appears that reEarth and Fred Smith are advocating for the shutdown of Blackbeard Cay.

However, if Save The Bays and reEarth had true environmental concerns on behalf of the Bahamian people, they would apply the same standard across the board to everyone:

If they were applying the same standard, Save The Bays would say to the Lyford Cay company who dredges the Jaws Beach channel every year, “stop dredging; you are causing damage to Jaws Beach”; instead they have singled out fashion mogul Peter Nygard and said, ‘stop dredging; you are causing damage to Jaws Beach’—whenever Mr. Nygard wants to clear sand, not out of the Jaws Beach channel, but out of his own marina hundreds of yards away from Jaws Beach.

If they were applying the same standard, Save The Bays would say to Fred Smith, “remove your groyne; you are causing damage to the beach next door to you and causing a new beach to be formed on your land”; instead they have singled out Peter Nygard and told him, ‘remove your groyne; you are causing damage to Jaws beach hundreds of yards away and causing a new beach to be formed on your land’.

If they were applying the same standard, Save The Bays would say to hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon, “you did not go through the proper permit process and get the requisite approvals; so, restore the Bahamian land to the state it was in before you unlawfully excavated the seabed”; instead they have said to Peter Nygard, ‘pile the sand back up in your marina and restore your land to its original state; you do not have the right to do anything to your land’, even though Nygard got the proper approvals.

And also, without applying the same standard to Louis bacon, reEarth have told Blue Illusions, ‘you did not go through the proper permit process, so fire those 100 Bahamians and close down Blackbeard Cay and return the land to the state it was in before.’

Really?!

In a May 2015 Tribune article about the Blackbeard Cay matter, this was written:

“The project’s attorney, Desmond Bannister, warned in a December 16, 2014, affidavit: ‘The loss of employment locally would be felt throughout the tourist industry in Nassau if the company is forced to cease its operations….’”

“They then state, in their May 4, 2015, complaint that Blackbeard’s Cay’s ‘licensing deficiencies are being corrected by the Bahamian government’.

“This suggests that Mr Andrawos/Blue Illusions and the Government are now working overtime to ensure that the necessary permits and approvals are issued by the proper procedures this time.”

In other words, Blackbeard Cay’s management company was seeking to rectify the situation, but that, apparently, was not good enough for reEarth, though it was good enough for Louis Bacon to seek and be granted permits for his seabed excavation after the fact.

So the question becomes, who are these so called environmental groups really working on behalf of?

Here’s another quote from the 2015 Tribune article that may possibly shed some light on that:

“It appears that Bay Street’s fears about the potential competition that Blackbeard’s Cay posed for the cruise ship trade may have been justified.”

Could this be evidence of their true motive?

Well, consider this further evidence. reEarth is calling on the Government to “cap the number of dolphin facilities in the Bahamas at three” according to the Tribune’s quote of reEarth’s President, Sam Duncombe.

If reEarth really wants to protect the dolphins as they claim, how come they only have a problem with the operation of one dolphin facility?

Notice that they didn’t say ‘make Blackbeard Cay comply and get proper permits’, which it appears the company sort to do; reEarth said instead ‘shut down Blackbeard Cay and only allow three dolphin facilities to be in existence’.

Hmm. We wonder who that would benefit: the existing owners of the three dolphin facilities of course, and anyone else who doesn’t like the competition from Blackbeard Cay!

Enter stage left, Bay-Street Boys?

Save The Bays and its affiliates are operating like a legal mafia. If they don’t like it or want it, they threaten you and then they cleverly use the judicial system to get what they want.

Unlike the Mafia though, Save The Bays doesn’t have to use all of their own money or goons (though Save The Bays apparently do use goons—read the various court document transcripts of their ‘associates’ caught on tape).

Save The Bays, et al, use our judicial system and have the Bahamian people foot the bill.

Bay-Street boys or 100 Bahamians: Is it really ‘the people’s time’?